Protesters are not ‘winning’
More protests today. More mayhem and mockery of our country. This has been brewing for a long time and the lasting effects will be devastating. Seventy-five years ago, Americans were attacking Nazis and the other two axis powers. Today, Americans are storming the streets to bring to its knees the country that gave them the very right to protest. They see it as a glorious victory for the people. What people? Me? No, thank you. It is a “glorious” victory for the protesters and rioters. They think they have won, but they are sorely mistaken. We as a country have been given a loss more devastating that one issued by a foreign enemy. The loss has been inflicted by our fellow citizens.
Do you hear any more concern about the coronavirus? No. It is all about the riots and protests. We have moved on to the next crisis-the transformation of America into a banana republic, that would be ruled by the looney left. They tear down monuments, ban books, ridicule those who oppose their ideas, tacitly approve destruction of cities and people’s businesses, prefer anarchy to responsible policing, and want to totally bankrupt the country paying for free everything. And they call us the enemies of the people and fascists!
I still believe in this axiom that I came up with many years ago: “Why is it that those who were discriminated against and wronged in the past become just as bad — or worse — as their former oppressors had been, once they feel that they are winning for their cause?” The oppressed call their oppressors fascists, and then become what they were formerly against.
Tick. tock. Tick, tock. The vicious cycle that we thought we had stopped in 1776 is raising its ugly head again.
The protesters and the rioters are fighting for the right to “inherit the wind.” They will learn a bitter lesson by trying to destroy the very hope that changed history for the better as a result of the foundation of the United States.
Years ago, when JFK was assassinated, the Pulitzer Prize winning political cartoonist, Bill Mauldin, published a cartoon of the Lincoln Memorial bent over, crying. As our country is torn apart, I can see that image in my mind again. We used to say, “God Bless America,” but today, we should say, “God help America.”
RICHARD A. EFTHIM
Forest
What’s in the canisters?
One important detail of the news article “Protest arrest details aired at hearing” (Rachel Mahoney, June 6th) caught my attention and I found it disturbing.
In the account, we learn that Lynchburg Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew Childress stated at a June 5th bond hearing, presided over by General District Court Judge Stephanie Maddox, that canisters thrown by Lynchburg police “were not tear gas or pepper gas canisters”, but rather an unidentified “chemical agent.”
A straightforward naming of what the canisters contained did not emerge at the hearing. But then we learn Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema “refused” to identify the agent when previously asked by reporters.
By not revealing this information Chief Zuidema is creating an unwarranted division between police officers, who are privy to the details (if only to comply with OSHA occupational safety requirements), and the rest of the community they are a part of.
I can appreciate that some details of police operations and investigations may be kept secret for valid reasons, at least in the short term, but the name of chemicals thrown at citizens is not one of them.
The need for transparency and accountability are compelling in such a question. Chief Zuidema should release this information immediately and let any chips fall where they may.
RICHARD HOWELL
Lynchburg
