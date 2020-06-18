Who thought of this?
Economic disparity is certain for groups that get arrested more by the police. Currently, “due process” does not exist. One charge now increases to five charges. Then you are offered a plea deal that allows one minimum charge, with probation for six months, and a fine (money for the department expenses). That guilty plea stays with you for the rest of your life. Full time jobs with benefits are likely now out of reach for the rest of your career. Speedy jury trials are only available if you wish to wait your time in jail. Even the innocent plead guilty these days.
So, who in the world, came up with the idea, that the legal system funds itself by fining its citizens? Who in the world, came up with giving bonuses to sheriffs for saving on jail expenses, so that food is barely edible? Who in the world, came up with a system where police who overreact, never get disciplined, because legal charges on their record disallow them from serving forever? Who in the world, came up with paying public defense attorneys a fixed fee, so that the only time you see them is when they show up 30 minutes before your court case? Who in the world allows the public defense attorneys and public prosecutors work for the same manager? Who in the world allowed private prisons to demand that a certain number of beds must always be filled with their contracts? Who is the world has over 2.4 million prisoners working for an average of $0.93 per hour all the way down to $0.00 per hour? Who in the world allows private prisons to keep serious mental patients in solitary confinement and be able to charge three times the going rate — around 356,000 of them while our state mental hospitals only contain 35,000 patients? Who in the world locks up 294,000 of our veterans in prison, many who are suffering from mental illnesses provoked by their service to our country. Who allows felons out of prison with no way to feed themselves (the federal government disallows food stamps to felons)?
To be perfectly honest, many of these issues have occurred, because of zealous drug laws written during President Nixon’s and President Clinton’s terms. Modern technology is also a problem with the over-reach of allowing everyone to look at your background. California is the only state that has put limits on background checks which allows people who have served their time, to get back to work.
Several Midwest states have automatic time limits on non-violent misdemeanors and felonies (along with “resisting arrest” not being considered violent). As a country, we cannot continue with the current rate of 41.5% of our people not making enough money to feed themselves, and thus qualifying for some sort of welfare — normally food stamps. Essentially, we must clean-up our justice system, make sure mental services and drug rehabilitation is a required medical benefit, and restrict background checks vigorously.
PAT BARBER
Forest
