Monuments can focus thoughts
Without the 130-year-old Robert E.Lee statue in downtown Richmond, the history of that time might be conveniently ignored or forgotten. We are burdened or blessed with our past, but can’t change or deny it. Good or bad it is part of us and we own it and should think about it. The German word for monument (Denkmal) comes from the verb to think (denken). That is what we are challenged to do when we look at our monuments.Without them we can ignore or forget what we do not like.
DR. LINDA THOMAS
Lynchburg
Trump photo op inappropriate
The staged photo op shots of Donald Trump holding a Bible that is not his in front of a church he does not attend is the most pathetic tableau of his presidency.
This is a man who has little idea what the Bible is about, especially the gospels and the life and message of Jesus of Nazareth.
Trump has told hundreds of lies to the American people, most of them in the interest of covering his back and/or furthering his political career. There are innumerable insiders — past and present — who can testify to his lack of compassion and absence of effective leadership.
From the start of the novel coronavirus, Trump employed denial, delay and deception to downplay the danger of COVID-19, in the process literally costing lives! His sole concern was to not have the pandemic distract from what he saw as his “beautiful” economic success.
Today, he strives to diminish and degrade the long-overdue protests by black citizens — with overwhelming support by young whites and others — against the decades of oppression and injustice they have experienced. Rather than lead this righteous fight, he walks away from it!
I write to my hometown newspaper in the hope of reaching those who still support Trump. The evidence is clear: he is a mentally unstable narcissist, a pathological liar, and a feckless “leader” who is a danger to his country and the world. He must go in November if not sooner!
BILL BLACKWELL
Midlothian
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.