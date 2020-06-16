Thank you law enforcement
As I have watched riots, looting, burning of businesses and public buildings, and countless acts of violence erupt in cities all over our country, I am saddened and think about the vital importance of law enforcement.
Then I read in The News & Advance about Lynchburg protesters marching to the Lynchburg Police Department. It’s their right, and those monuments they march by on the way honor those who have died fighting for that inalienable “right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
I was disappointed to read that the peaceful protest turned into a destructive one. Lynchburg is a nice little city; let’s keep it that way, protesters.
The Lynchburg and Bedford police officers, leadership and staff are all great and they contribute greatly to giving us all a relatively-safe community to raise our families in. We should all be grateful to them for their daily service, protection, and frequent life-saving measures that they provide our community. I have deep admiration for them, and may God bless them all.
JIM HOERNER
Forest
It’s about the money
Thanks to Mr. Camden for explaining just why Jerry Falwell Jr. hates Gov. Northam so much. He’s taking government money out of Jerry’s pocket. With him it’s always about the money. When President Obama tried to make community colleges free, there was Jerry on TV complaining that the plan would take money from four year colleges. Just a coincidence that he happens to run one of those. The online classes that the General Assembly is cutting funding for can be extremely profitable for schools. It costs them the same whether a hundred students sign up for them or a hundred thousand do. If he is so worried about students not being able to afford them he could cut their costs and still make plenty of money. I guess just not enough money. He’s not rich enough yet. Now Jerry usually wants government to be as limited as possible, unless of course it is giving him money, then the sky’s the limit.
PS. If you are wearing a picture of someone in Klan robes on your face, that’s all anybody is going to see, a Klansman on your face. A great fashion choice for 2020 America if you are totally clueless.
JIM TODD
Pamplin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.