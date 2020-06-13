Wait a minute
Wait a minute! Let me get this straight. One policeman does a heinous act and people think our whole system of government, our society, our rules must change. Really? We have over 330 million people in America. I don't think the action of one misguided policeman is cause to demand change in our society. Before everyone gets all riled up, it is wise to look at the statistics of killings in America. Just look them up. The facts don't lie. No one stands up when a black man kills a white man and demands society must be changed. No one stands up when a black man kills another black man and demands society must change. Are we a perfect nation? No. But we are not a racist nation. We have individuals in our country who are racist, and we probably always will. But we are not a racist nation.
Do we need some changes? Yes. Most importantly we need our country to do a better job educating American children and adults on our Declaration of Independence and our Constitution. Hillsdale College is one of the few colleges that really teaches what these documents mean and how they were derived. We also need to understand we are a Christian nation and we need to pray to God. We are all created equal by God and in America we proclaim everyone is equal in our country. When we look at changing things look at our mayors and governors. These politicians want to put law abiding citizens in jail for opening their businesses and trying to make a living during the corona virus and then stand by and tell the police to take no action as rioters destroy, loot, and pillage businesses. You want to change things in America. Then take your vote seriously.
Riots are not the answer. Pointing fingers is not the answer. Attacking police is not the answer. Destroying property is not the answer. Relying on politicians is not the answer. Let's all try to be Americans first, look into our own hearts instead of blaming others, pray to God for help, and then seek the right answer.
God bless America.
SAM BARLOTTA
Lynchburg
