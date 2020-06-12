Much work is needed to meet Founders’ promise
This nation was founded on the ideals of liberty. It has not, however, been easy to make what Thomas Jefferson called “self-evident” — “that all men are created equal” — a reality. Indeed, we were torn apart by a Civil War which challenged us, as Abraham Lincoln put it, to commit to assuring “that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom.”
That challenge, by our first Republican president, has echoed down to our time, and indeed is the same one we face today in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder.
Yes progress has been made.
But how much progress, when the words that Martin Luther King Jr. penned as he sat in a Birmingham jail, could just as easily have been written today? “You deplore the demonstrations,” he said, “... But ... I am sorry to say, fail to express a similar concern for the conditions that brought about the demonstrations.”
President Trump’s statements and actions, especially in driving out peaceful protesters so that he could have a photo op holding a Bible in front of St. John’s Church, suggests just how much still needs to be done.
Change involves more than what can be encapsulated in a tweet. Only if we rise to the challenge of the current moment can we become worthy heirs to the promise of the nation that the Founders bequeathed to us and that patriots have devoted themselves to protecting and defending since the 18th century.
MICHAEL SANTOS
Lynchburg
Concerns for Virginia farm workers during coronavirus
The largest of paradoxes during the COVID-19 crisis is that of agricultural workers — mostly undocumented or on seasonal work visas — who are considered “essential” yet are excluded from most state and federal basic labor protections. While the entire world is purposefully socially distant, farmworkers are still producing food for our tables.
Migrant workers are slated to arrive in Virginia in the coming weeks and months. In Central Virginia alone, hundreds arrive each year to work on our apple and peach orchards, vineyards and tobacco farms. They perform countless backbreaking tasks that uphold the foundation of Virginia’s food supply and agricultural economy. Yet, migrant workers are often forgotten in our Commonwealth.
Government agencies and employers must prioritize the health and safety of this essential workforce.
They must implement protections for workers that are sick and feel unsafe going to work, such as PPE, unemployment insurance and no evictions.
Visit Legal Aid Justice Center’s website for more recommendations: https://www.justice4all.org/protectmigrantworkers-covid19/
Our families, our communities and our state, must acknowledge migrant workers as an essential component to the backbone of our overall survival. We cannot endure this pandemic without making significant changes to how we value and cherish the workers that provide us with food and necessities.
We must understand that every luxury we enjoy in this country is by the hands of another. It is our empathy, for each other, from the field to the dinner table, that will allow all of us to withstand this crisis.
PAOLA SANCHEZ VALDEZ & TENTE LARRAGUIBEL
Lynchburg
Paola Sanchez Valdez is a farmworker organizer in Central Virginia with the Legal Aid Justice Center. Tente Larraguibel is a community organizer.
