Communication is key

Communication is the cornerstone for success in our everyday family living. Dialogue between a husband, his wife — their children are essential to keep everyone on the same page of harmony and expectations. It is equally essential that communication be the foundation of awareness for, and by, a progressive community and its leadership.

This foundation of awareness is represented so well with in-depth correspondence that Justin Faulconer provides to the readers of Amherst, Virginia. Mr. Faulconer’s excellence in writing is attested by his multi-awards received recently by the Virginia Press Association.

The Amherst New-Era Progress makes a significant contribution to Amherst County, providing valuable information to the citizens of the area and beyond. Not only is it a local news source — it’s an ambassador for the county school district publishing its many new and creative programs that Superintendent Rob Arnold and the School Board continue to implement. The paper is consistent with reporting ongoing progress by the town of Amherst and County Board of Supervisors, all public servants and leaders striving to make the community more vibrant in these challenging economic times.

Dr. Arnold, Sara Carter, and Dean Rodgers (town/county managers) are the trifecta of confidence regarding excellence in education, substantial growth and leadership.

Faulconer, a dedicated reporter, is your modern day Paul Revere, riding his laptop — making sure we know what great things are happening — thank him! Amherst Proud.

GLENWOOD W. BURLEY

Richmond

Load comments