City needs to discuss monuments
In a statement released by Lynchburg Mayor Treney Tweedy on June 4, Tweedy uses the Lynchburg Museum’s “Five Forks Battle Flag: A Community Perspective” exhibit from January of this year as crutch to deflect from addressing the monument question, which last week took another turn in Virginia with the removal of a Confederate monument in Alexandria, and the coming removal of the Robert E. Lee Monument in Richmond. Tweedy claims that because the museum undertook the exhibit — despite its limited community involvement in the form of moderated conversation, lectures, attendance or public programming (of which there was none, as directed by city leadership) — in her view, “right now, we have too many other concerns to worry about pieces of concrete and steel.”
Although it may seem a safer path for the city to continue to kick the can down the road by stifling public engagement around hard topics such as what to do with Confederate monuments, in the long run, the city is only hurting itself. There is a direct connection between the history of monuments and the way the city looks and functions today — for both black and white people. The time is long overdue for Lynchburg to get serious about the relevancy and complexity of this history.
LAURA A. MACALUSO
Lynchburg
Macaluso was the public history specialist for the Lynchburg Museum and the grant writer for the Lynchburg Museum Foundation in 2019-2020.
Brookville student a role model for all
Kudos to Brookville football player Jalen Thomas for his courage, humanity, and humility in rescuing a kayaker on the James River [“Brookville football player a hero,” June 3], but also for his principled character and everyday kindness in how he lives his life. Whether by showing “respect and appreciation” for his coach and coach’s wife by quietly paying for their meal at the restaurant where he works, by secretly paying the football game admission fee for an elderly veteran, or by his efforts to “give back in as many ways as I can,” Jalen lives the Golden Rule. He is a role model for us all to follow. Thank you, Jalen.
ELLEN AGNEW
Lynchburg
