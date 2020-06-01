Biden notches another gaffe in regard to race
Joe (plantation owner) Biden is at it again.
On May 22, he told a black radio host African Americans who vote for Trump “ain’t black.”
This isn’t the first time Biden stepped in it. Back in the day, when Barack Obama burst upon the scene, he said, “this is the first African American who is articulate and bright and clean.” (I guess he was auditioning for the VP slot.)
Or, “you cannot go into a 7-11 or Dunkin Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent.”
Or more recently, “poor [black] kids are just as smart as white kids and just as talented.”
Biden is the worst kind of racist. His racism is passive and deep- seated. He really believes black children could be as smart as white children ... if they just weren’t black. He does believe you have to be Indian to own a Dunkin’ Donuts or 7-11. He does believe blacks owe an allegiance to the Democrat Party.
These thoughts and words expose themselves as he rambles and loses his guard. They are subliminal, but very real. I wonder if he is aware of his existent biases?
Here’s another gaffe (where he gets lost in the moment) when he quotes: “All men and women are created equal ... ah, ah — you know the thing.” He can’t even get through the famous line in the Declaration of Independence.
To (again) quote Biden himself, “this is a big ‘effin deal.” I will agree with him there. It sure is!
RICHARD BARR
Forest
Unfortunately racism has become the new media “cry wolf” and pushed Covid 19 to the back page.
The murder of George Floyd was absolutely abhorrent to anyone that saw it. If you haven’t seen it you must be blind because our lying fake media has shown it over, and over and over and over again.
Just in case you didn’t get that the first four times, the lying fake media has repeatedly shown the murder of George Floyd and then repeated it again, you got that yet?? We will repeat that again later.
A murder of anyone is reprehensible but showing it repeatedly on TV makes it even worse.
There are cops in this country that would treat anyone that made them mad the same exact way as those officers in Minneapolis did to George. Thankfully those officers are few and far between and it happens very, very rarely.
There are over TEN MILLION arrests every single year in this country and that number is down by four million from just a few years ago. There are bound to be two or three a year that are handled horribly by racist, angry or just unhinged cops.
Doctors kill over 250,000 people a year and they are trying to help.
The police and all Americans should be careful how others are treated and especially not target any minority just because of the color of their skin.
Race relations can always be improved upon but there is no excuse for stealing, looting, destroying and burning.
Black Americans are losing every bit of credibility they try to build by calling for fairness and then burning our cities.
The actions of a few are perpetrating the terror that is some black people.
Richard Barr great letter. Joe Biden is an old man that thinks like an old man but far worse for him, he has had a couple of brain surgeries.
Doctors had to operate on poor old Joe twice for aneurysms in his brain. Poking around in someones brain twice with scalpels tends to destroy brain cells.
So don’t be too hard on poor old Joe, he is not the nominee yet and if the democrats are stupid enough to run that poor man for President, if he even survives, he could make the worst showing of any Presidential candidate in our entire history.
