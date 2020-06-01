Biden notches another gaffe in regard to race

Joe (plantation owner) Biden is at it again.

On May 22, he told a black radio host African Americans who vote for Trump “ain’t black.”

This isn’t the first time Biden stepped in it. Back in the day, when Barack Obama burst upon the scene, he said, “this is the first African American who is articulate and bright and clean.” (I guess he was auditioning for the VP slot.)

Or, “you cannot go into a 7-11 or Dunkin Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent.”

Or more recently, “poor [black] kids are just as smart as white kids and just as talented.”

Biden is the worst kind of racist. His racism is passive and deep- seated. He really believes black children could be as smart as white children ... if they just weren’t black. He does believe you have to be Indian to own a Dunkin’ Donuts or 7-11. He does believe blacks owe an allegiance to the Democrat Party.

These thoughts and words expose themselves as he rambles and loses his guard. They are subliminal, but very real. I wonder if he is aware of his existent biases?

Here’s another gaffe (where he gets lost in the moment) when he quotes: “All men and women are created equal ... ah, ah — you know the thing.” He can’t even get through the famous line in the Declaration of Independence.

To (again) quote Biden himself, “this is a big ‘effin deal.” I will agree with him there. It sure is!

RICHARD BARR

Forest

