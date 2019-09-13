Too much meanness in politics
In my 92 years of life in the United States, I have not seen so much hatred, particularly in politics!
In Sept. 11 issue of The News & Advance, political columnist Eugene Robinson spewed out his hatred for our great president. He stated: “President Trump showed us again this week how spectacularly ignorant, vain glorious and obsessive he can be.” Our president has done many things for the good of our nation. I have not seen one compliment showing favor toward him by the media — except by Fox News, Rush Limbaugh, Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity.
We, as a God-blessed nation, need to love each other. We don’t have to like all things that our neighbors do — but we are to love them — as the Lord Jesus taught! God has put a love in my heart for all people: for my athletes during my 45 years of coaching, for prisoners during my 22 years of prison ministry, as a Gideon chaplain and as a lay-preacher for 60 years — even for Eugene Robinson. Because of my faith in the Lord Jesus Christ, I have the indwelling Holy Spirit to help me love others!
In II Chronicles 7:14, we can see how our nation can be healed: “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways: then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sins, and heal their land.” Jesus said in Matthew 5:44: “Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you and persecute you.” “We are to pray for kings [our president] and all who are in authority.” (I Timothy 2:1-2)
May God bless and heal our nation.
JOHNNY HUNTON
Lynchburg
Science, politics shouldn’t mix
Recently, I read the following comment from Craig McLean, NOAA’s acting chief scientist: “NOAA Scientific Integrity Policy tells all agency employees to ‘approach all scientific activities with honesty, objectively, and completely, without allegiance to individuals, organizations, or ideology.’”
I can only say that it is really sad how I cannot expect the same from our president, nor anyone on his staff, nor any of his supporters nationally or locally. It certainly is true that everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not his own facts. However, the fact remains that our president and conservative leaders are now making up facts for even the most petty of things. This should not, and cannot, be allowed to continue.
KENNETH NAUGLE
Madison Heights
Bigger issues than street names
It truly saddens me a road that was named in the 1910s and 1920s is approved to be renamed by the Commonwealth Transportation Board, specifically taking the name “Jefferson Davis Highway” from the signs for U.S. 1 in Arlington County.
Virginia is rich in history, and I would truly like to know why a road name that has existed for many years would even be considered for change. I would assume all Americans should live in a box and never speak or display anything for fear of someone else’s disapproval.
In my way of thinking, to allow any change regarding Virginia’s history shows a weak government and weak-minded people.
Move forward; America has much bigger issues than a street or highway name.
KARA JONES
Madison Heights
