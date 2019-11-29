Please, keep your shopping local

Look. Local. First.

The annual tradition of emphasizing the need to support small businesses during the holiday spending season is underway. Small Business Saturday is the Saturday after Thanksgiving. The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance encourages everyone to intentionally support your local small businesses.

Though this campaign comes once a year, you can be absolutely certain that the Alliance does not wait for or rely on an annual marketing blitz to support small business. The Alliance is all in … all the time for small businesses. While applauding the annual, well-publicized Small Business Saturday effort, we encourage the residents of our region to view their support of small businesses as an ongoing responsibility and opportunity to shop locally.

Shopping locally is not solely directed at retail. There is much more to it. Shopping locally is wise, but we encourage everyone to purchase locally, too. As you make purchase decisions —big or small — think about which businesses — big or small — can provide you with outstanding service or products. Keeping your purchasing local exponentially compounds all of our purchasing power to grow jobs and attract more capital investment. We can grow together to support our business community, neighbors, families and governments.

Purchasing locally is certainly more broad than buying holiday gifts locally. Don’t get me wrong — buy those holiday gifts locally! But the Alliance encourages you to think locally before making any purchasing decisions. From air fresheners to air service, baubles to buses, cakes to cars (and I could go on and on and on), it is all about our collective, coordinated and conscious efforts to think about purchasing locally first. Make local business and the Lynchburg region top of mind whenever you are making purchasing decisions.

According to an Amex-commissioned 2018 Small Business Economic Impact Study, for every dollar spent at a small business in the U.S., approximately 67 cents stays in the local community. Additionally, the 2018 Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey, produced by American Express and NFIB, 104 million shoppers spent a record high of $17.8 billion last year.

Please consider making your purchases — whether small or large, personal or professional, home or business, retail or manufacturing, services or goods — locally whenever possible.

MEGAN LUCAS

CEO & Chief Economic Development Officer

Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance

