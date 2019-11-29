Please, keep your shopping local
Look. Local. First.
The annual tradition of emphasizing the need to support small businesses during the holiday spending season is underway. Small Business Saturday is the Saturday after Thanksgiving. The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance encourages everyone to intentionally support your local small businesses.
Though this campaign comes once a year, you can be absolutely certain that the Alliance does not wait for or rely on an annual marketing blitz to support small business. The Alliance is all in … all the time for small businesses. While applauding the annual, well-publicized Small Business Saturday effort, we encourage the residents of our region to view their support of small businesses as an ongoing responsibility and opportunity to shop locally.
Shopping locally is not solely directed at retail. There is much more to it. Shopping locally is wise, but we encourage everyone to purchase locally, too. As you make purchase decisions —big or small — think about which businesses — big or small — can provide you with outstanding service or products. Keeping your purchasing local exponentially compounds all of our purchasing power to grow jobs and attract more capital investment. We can grow together to support our business community, neighbors, families and governments.
Purchasing locally is certainly more broad than buying holiday gifts locally. Don’t get me wrong — buy those holiday gifts locally! But the Alliance encourages you to think locally before making any purchasing decisions. From air fresheners to air service, baubles to buses, cakes to cars (and I could go on and on and on), it is all about our collective, coordinated and conscious efforts to think about purchasing locally first. Make local business and the Lynchburg region top of mind whenever you are making purchasing decisions.
According to an Amex-commissioned 2018 Small Business Economic Impact Study, for every dollar spent at a small business in the U.S., approximately 67 cents stays in the local community. Additionally, the 2018 Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey, produced by American Express and NFIB, 104 million shoppers spent a record high of $17.8 billion last year.
Please consider making your purchases — whether small or large, personal or professional, home or business, retail or manufacturing, services or goods — locally whenever possible.
MEGAN LUCAS
CEO & Chief Economic Development Officer
Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(16) comments
And there it is folks, dumpsters like the Howards and Sabrina are willing to go broke because they think the Dump actually causes the liberal elite heartburn. At least they'll get one of the two right...
With all the silliness of certain backwater counties talking 2nd Amendment Sanctuary, blah... blah... blah. [huh] Kudos to our Governor for acting and projecting a positive imagine and Virginia setting an example for others to follow.
Gov. Ralph Northam wrote to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday to say that Virginia would welcome more refugees, pointedly declining President Donald Trump’s offer to let states and localities veto resettlements.
“Virginia’s lights are on and our doors are open, and we welcome new Virginians to make their homes here,” the Democratic governor wrote. [thumbup]
Positive image?? Governor BLACKFACE??
Dave put away the Eggnog and mostly the alcohol you are delusional.
At least I think you meant image.
[smile] Yep, I did mean "image". I too hope for edit functionality on here for Xmas [thumbup]
The Governor is a baby killing racist and the entire world knows it.
How many refugees are you going to let live in your gun free home?
You'll pay for Trumps golf trips and you'll like it. We had to do the same for Obama and his minions taking lavish vacations.
Howards, and Monday morning you will once again be taking your marching orders from a liberal elite like me. That is, if that's the shift we want you on this week, might need to shift you to nights again.
I doubt any second rate mud mixer will be giving any marching orders but I guess if you feel froggy, try showing up next time and it might work?
What, was it a different David Howard? David Howard Nov 28, 2019 8:57pm No need to at my house. None of us are spineless pansies. We believe in the right to self defense.
🐁
Now read carefully what you quoted me the first time. Do I have to spoon feed it to you mud man?
Keith, Liberal elite?? You?? Like Dave you have been drinking too much.
I have seen your double wide "house". Is that a C-ment block underpinning under it?
That is elite underpinning.
Oh, that's right in Roanoke that is elite living.
The only marching orders you will give are to the helpless, hopeless people you hand someone else's food to.
Wow Howards, you got me on that one, I'm just a mud mixin trailer parkin mission baby. You two is too smart fo me.
BTW DH, who in the he'll were you talking to when you replied " my household doesn't have any spineless pantywaists" yesterday.
Have you started another invisible title match in your fantasy world? I'm jealous. I like to be challenged by someone 30 years older than me. Makes me feel young and not nearly as bald 😂😂😂😂
Oh and I'm sorry, I'll have to check out fur the rest of the day, I have to go down to the intersection and collect donations....
I didnt say that. You're a liar.
[offtopic] I think Trump should accept and keep the salary of his office. And pay for his own golf trips. And not soak the US taxpayer.
Trump Has Spent $115 Million On Golf Trips ― Or 287 Years Of Presidential Salary
Trump often boasts of donating his White House pay, but taxpayers are shelling out much larger sums for his hobby. [angry]
President Trumps’ golf trips to his own resorts cost, 115 million dollars, his salary cost, zero dollars, triggering about 120 million democrats and working hard every day to restore greatness to our nation, PRICELESS.
I made a huge mistake.
Democrats number 65.8 million not 120 million, my bad.
How about for Christmas the News and Advance enter the present and figure out a way to allow "edit" on these posts? That would be great.
