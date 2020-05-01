Reopening gun range is irresponsible
The news [Monday] afternoon includes word that SafeSide Tactical has won a lawsuit negating Gov. Northam’s order for nonessential businesses to close during the current COVID-19 pandemic.
As a gun owner and someone who has both made purchases at SafeSide and used their gun range, I’m at a loss to understand how this lawsuit does not represent the triumph of selfishness over community responsibility. I also cannot fathom how pursuing such a suit could be of benefit to that business.
Furthermore, as someone at particular risk to the coronavirus, I find myself resenting anyone who would play fast and loose with my life by irresponsibly insisting on opening a nonessential business in the teeth of a pandemic.
I have friends with compromised immune systems at even more risk than I am, and about whom I worry.
Yet here we have people seeking to create a hotbed of infection in our very midst. I am appalled.
MICHAEL CORBIN
Lynchburg
Thankful for the groceries
In this day of crisis you would think everyone would be thinking of themselves. I want to thank Becky and Michele DiGiovanni that own La Villa Italian Restaurant in Timberlake. Michele has been coming to the less fortunate neighborhoods bringing bags of groceries that he purchased. He jumps out of his car and hand you a bag of groceries. If you are not outside he returns to the neighborhood. That is courageous! Thank you Mr. and Mrs. DiGiovanni.
BEATRICE PATRICK
Lynchburg
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Michael Corbin you have absolutely nothing to fear.
Contrary to what many uninformed writers to this page have been saying, this virus is not easy to catch. UNLESS you make the mistake of spending some time in very close proximity to someone else that has this virus or touch them.
If it was easy to catch over half of the country would have it by now.
I have been going to the grocery store, Sams and I have been to Lowes a few times. I keep my distance from people, clean my hands when I finish and I don’t touch my face. I am not the least bit worried about catching this virus.
SafeSide Tactical does not control your life, you do. They are not shooting in your basement so why do you care? No one is “playing fast and loose with your life” and no one is creating a “hotbed of infection”. You are being selfish saying that because you are afraid and in a high risk group no one else can practice with their firearm.
We know how this virus spreads, if you and your friends are in a high risk group then you probably should stay at home and even limit who visits you to zero. Have someone deliver your groceries or do it yourself while being careful and staying away from people. Talk on the phone and quit trying to control other peoples lives.
If hundreds or even tens of thousands more in Virginia get infected, if you stay at home, it will not bother you one tiny bit.
There is a big difference between being careful, afraid and paranoid.
You take care of the first one and you won’t have to worry about the other two.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.