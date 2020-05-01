Reopening gun range is irresponsible

The news [Monday] afternoon includes word that SafeSide Tactical has won a lawsuit negating Gov. Northam’s order for nonessential businesses to close during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

As a gun owner and someone who has both made purchases at SafeSide and used their gun range, I’m at a loss to understand how this lawsuit does not represent the triumph of selfishness over community responsibility. I also cannot fathom how pursuing such a suit could be of benefit to that business.

Furthermore, as someone at particular risk to the coronavirus, I find myself resenting anyone who would play fast and loose with my life by irresponsibly insisting on opening a nonessential business in the teeth of a pandemic.

I have friends with compromised immune systems at even more risk than I am, and about whom I worry.

Yet here we have people seeking to create a hotbed of infection in our very midst. I am appalled.

MICHAEL CORBIN

Lynchburg

Thankful for the groceries

In this day of crisis you would think everyone would be thinking of themselves. I want to thank Becky and Michele DiGiovanni that own La Villa Italian Restaurant in Timberlake. Michele has been coming to the less fortunate neighborhoods bringing bags of groceries that he purchased. He jumps out of his car and hand you a bag of groceries. If you are not outside he returns to the neighborhood. That is courageous! Thank you Mr. and Mrs. DiGiovanni.

BEATRICE PATRICK

Lynchburg

