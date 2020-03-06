The misogyny still in public life
This is a reponse to Omar Mendonza’s Feb. 27 letter to the editor, “Why the craziness about Bernie?”
Mendoza’s comments were so over-the-top sexist and offensive, I almost felt like it would be stooping to reply. However, if we don’t respond to views like these, they will just persist. Comments like Mendoza’s matter and show how far we have to go before we reach gender equality. By the way, prefacing sexist comments with “not to come across as sexist” doesn’t make them any less so.
If Sen. Elizabeth Warren wearing a “uniform” is wrong, what do you call the suits that presidents have worn everyday throughout history? Show me a picture where Donald Trump is not wearing a navy suit, red tie and orange face paint, and then we can talk.
Why are American men so fixated on the wardrobe of women who hold political office? The public continues to be uncomfortable with women in positions of power and fall back on what they are comfortable with: critiquing the appearance of women. Mendoza’s comment is clearly a symptom of something bigger: the fact that women still aren’t welcome to take up space and hold positions of power in our country.
Perhaps noting only Warrens wardrobe stems from the fact that you lack the knowledge to discuss her political record. Instead you treat her as someone from the “Who Wore it Better” section of People magazine, rather than the established politician and academic that she is.
Honestly, I’m not surprised about his comment or that women in positions of power still face criticism over their clothing. I remember when Michelle Obama wore a sleeveless dress showing her arms to the world and everyone lost their minds. Women really can’t win.
We think we have made progress when it comes to gender equality, but some days it seems we have hardly moved the needle at all.
SHELLEY BLADES
Lynchburg
