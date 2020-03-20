Physical, not 'social,' distancing
Yes, our world had changed, at least for the short term, and life as we know it, has also changed, but this is not the time to socially distance ourselves from others. As humans, we are social creatures and need human interaction.
As the spread of the virus gets worse, those infected are going to need the love, support and encouragement of their friends and family so social distancing is the worst thing we can do.
What each and every one of us should practice is “physical distancing.” Keep a buffer between yourself and others you come in contact with but, maintain your social contacts. You need it — social interaction or your mental health and those you interact with need it for theirs’ as well. This would be a great time to reach out to others that, perhaps you have lost touch with over the years and expand your social network.
Things will get worse before they get better. Now is not the time to crawl up in a ball and isolate yourself socially from those around you. Yes, practice common sense and protect yourself from getting sick, but your mental wellbeing is just as important as your physical wellbeing. There is plenty of technology out there to help us connect with one another, but if all else fails, pick up the phone and do it the old fashion way.
Google has reported a spike in web searches about loneliness. Quit calling it social distancing and start calling it what it really is, physical distancing.
GABRIELLA M. BEDSWORTH
Lynchburg
