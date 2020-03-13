Broaden the scope of program
I am writing in response to the article titled “New local program offered to women wanting to learn machinery skills,” published in the March 5 issue of The News & Advance.
Efforts to provide opportunities within the machinery industry can be seen as a beneficial cause, especially with the push for the inclusion of female labor. As seen in the article this program primarily focuses on providing women with a sense of financial stability while also improving other aspects of health.
This program, however, doesn’t account for future projections of the job outlook within the machinery industry. Over the last decade, there has been a large transition from relying on human labor to being dependent on machines to complete major tasks within these companies. The security of these women’s lives is in question since the program is still new and holds no valid evidence in their success rate when increasing job opportunities for lower-income individuals.
Also, there is reason to believe that this program fails to broaden participants’ expertise for future high-end jobs since the focus is directed towards learning how to manually operate milling and lathe machines for the production of smaller items. By only educating these women to work alongside the machine, there comes the issue of limiting their potential growth in achieving a higher-end job. In the future, programs like these need to consider possible barriers that participants may face during or after completion of the program to ensure no risks will affect their daily livelihoods.
BRITTANY HALL
Concord
Brittany, Your're right, learning a trade is beneficial for women and men.
Ms. Hall:
I believe his was a pilot program and their intent is to expand into other fields. I'm just tickled pink that we have employers like Southern Air who are willing to invest locally to grow their own labor force, rather then just sit around and complain that nobody wants to work anymore.
While Ms. Hall makes some valid points regarding the future of, machinery, this is obviously a limited, small-step program that is designed to help a few individuals get started on a career path they would otherwise not have. By giving people an opportunity to learn a set of skills that they can build on, you are offering them a chance at something they would not otherwise have. True, their training will not be adequate to allow them to compete for the best jobs, or even most of the jobs in that field. But it at least gives them something to take out into the job market, including proof of their desire and ability to learn.
