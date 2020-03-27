Arts needed now more than ever
I am writing to share news and thanks regarding Opera on the James, Lynchburg’s professional opera company.
We are happy to announce that we have met the challenge of Bob and Polly Garbee of Lynchburg. The Garbees promised to donate $100,000 to a new endowment for Opera on the James at the Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation if the opera board matched that with donations from people who had never given or people who had not given for five years. We met this generous challenge early in 2020; the Garbees have created the fund, helping us in our Turn Up The Lights campaign; and we are extremely grateful for their support.
We were forced by the pandemic to cancel our March 27 and 29 performances of Rossini’s The Barber of Seville, an audience favorite, but plan to reschedule. Our singers and directors were already here rehearsing, so we have had significant expenses with no performances to offer, and we know many of our sister arts organizations have had similar experiences.
We ask the community to remember arts organizations as well as other new needs in your springtime giving. Thank you.
LISA JOYNER
President
Opera on the James Board of Directors
Thanks to ‘social distancers’
To each of you who are social distancing at this time — a huge thank you!
We are not all able to do so because of our work stocking shelves and checking out customers at the grocery and pharmacy, collecting trash, providing health care and performing other essential jobs to help keep our community healthy. By staying home, you are protecting yourselves and your families.
You are also protecting those of us that do have to go out. The fewer people out and interacting the less likely there will be spread to those who do have to go out. We need to stay healthy, so that we can keep taking care of our community.
Dr. PATRICIA PLETKE
Lynchburg
Still writing parking tickets?
So the Lynchburg parking authority still is writing parking tickets for parking downtown. Why? Is this the best use of city resources? What message is this sending to struggling downtown businesses? And potential customers?
DAVID E. WORMUTH
Lynchburg
