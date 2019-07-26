Volunteer policy punishes again
Parents being able to volunteer in their children’s school, is something that is often taken for granted and not seen as an issue until it happens to you or someone you know. The volunteer policy that Lynchburg City Schools has in place hinders some parents from having this opportunity.
The Lynchburg chapter of Virginia Organizing has been working very hard with people who have been directly affected like my uncle and other members of the chapter. My uncle does not have the same right to volunteer at his son’s school like other parents. This policy is placing a second punishment on my uncle and other individuals. His past does not need to be dangled over his head, especially after serving time and having his voting rights restored. For him, he wants to have this opportunity to be able to volunteer and be with his son. He wants to be treated as a first-class citizen and not have a prior record holding him back from being able to do so. Family involvement in education is important to him, as his mother was heavily involved in his. He wants to do what is best for his son and be there through the whole experience.
I am asking the Lynchburg City School Board to get rid of the restriction, so that people like my uncle will no longer face judgement for their past.
BRIANNA PATILLO
Madison Heights
Look for the union label
The City of Lynchburg spends a lot of taxpayer money promoting area tourism. We can all get behind this. After all, the community earns between $2 million and $5 million from hotels, conventions, and area events, according to Lynchburg’s 2017 Annual Financial Report.
Which is wonderful.
I’m wondering if the same level of support could be extended to local unions, as well. After all, a single union contract at the Flowserve Plant is worth about $12 an hour in additional wages to the 110 machinists union members working full-time there.
This comes out to more than $52,000 a week, or $2.7 million a year. In other words, a single union contract is just as valuable to Lynchburg business and communities as our entire tourism industry.
Lynchburg has dozens of union contracts, not just this one. Together, they bring in truckloads of money that get spent right here in our community.
If city planners are looking for something to promote, maybe they could consider promoting union growth in Lynchburg.
ERIC PRICE
Lynchburg
Tracking the opioid crisis
Recently, The Washington Post published a story on the opioid crisis that has infested our country. As part of the story, it provides access to a downloadable database of opioid prescriptions that have been issued in every community in the United States from 2006 to 2012.
The Post and several others spent years in the courts fighting the drug companies to get access to the DEA-maintained database. The database results from a law that requires all opioids prescribers to report every prescription issued. Amazingly, in this period over 27 million opioid doses were prescribed in Lynchburg alone. In other words, enough opioids were prescribed to supply 50 doses per year to every man, women and child in Lynchburg for seven years.
This is the tip of the iceberg.
Hopefully, the local news media will explore it more fully. For more information paste this link into your browser: https://wapo.st/2LG3sAd.
KEVIN LANDERGAN
Moneta