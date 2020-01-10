A Second Amendment debate
Historically outdated concept
The Second Amendment to the Constitution is terribly outdated. It was written at a time when the U.S. military amounted to not much more than a militia, quite frankly. To say that today we need a home-grown “militia,” composed of a bunch of untrained homeowners with assault weapons makes no sense.
Lots of folks actually believe that this is necessary. They believe that every law-abiding homeowner should have assault-type weapon(s) at the ready to protect against, uh well, they don’t really explain who they need to protect themselves from. “Better to be safe than sorry” is the way many folks explain it.
Imagine, just for a moment, that all your neighbors, many of them with young boys who watch shows that regularly portray people engaged in gun fights, having assault weapons within easy reach. What can go wrong?
Understand this: Of the top 15 defense budgets in the world, the U.S. spends more than the total of 13 of these countries. Our country spends close to $650 billion every year to make sure we are not attacked. That’s about three times what China spends and 10 times as much as Russia. Keep in mind that we have been doing this for a long time.
Sure, there is always the possibility that terrorists might inflict some damage. “9-11” is all you have to say about that. But no country or organization is going to attack the mainland of the United States unless they have a death wish.
Allowing homeowners to keep assault-type weapons with high-capacity magazines in their homes is not necessary to be safe, but what it will do is make their homes and neighborhoods a very dangerous place to live and will turn the job of enforcing the law into a nightmare.
VINCENT HOVDA
Lynchburg
A defense against socialism
Although I presently reside in Richmond, I was born and raised in Lynchburg and graduated from E.C. Glass High School in 1963 to go on to VMI and to Vietnam. I strongly advocate that my native home become a Second Amendment sanctuary.
The Second Amendment guarantees the most fundamental of civil rights, the right of self-preservation. It not only allows the physically weak to defend themselves from the physically strong, it also keeps government from having a monopoly of power. As Lord Acton famously said, “Power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.”
Today, Virginia has come under the absolute power of the Party of Big Government — the so-called “progressives” who are the party of socialism and the totalitarian bureaucracy required to implement it.
History shows that you may vote your way into socialism, but you must shoot your way back out. That is why this party always wants more gun control. It knows it can’t disarm us outright because of the Second Amendment. Disarmament must be accomplished incrementally by convincing us to adopt “common sense” gun laws, of which there will be no end. Thus “sensible, one-handgun-a-month” laws today will become “sensible, no-handgun-a-month” laws tomorrow.
Mark these words if you never mark any other: Registration, “red flag” laws and confiscation will be politicized by the Party of Big Government and used against its political opponents — just as it is using impeachment. Lynchburg must defend its inalienable rights by becoming a Second Amendment Sanctuary.
H.V. TRAYWICK Jr.
Richmond
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.