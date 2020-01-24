A public venue for a public event
The recent decision by Lynchburg City Schools administration to hold graduation on the grounds of a private Christian University for the class of 2020 is troubling to me as a parent and as a taxpayer.
This time last year, when discussion began about moving graduation away from Lynchburg’s two public high schools to a venue that would hold more people, I was disappointed but understood that for some families, six tickets are not enough (my family received 12 tickets — we needed three). Our twins graduated from E.C. Glass High School in May, walking proudly across the same stage I crossed 38 years ago and the same stage where Martin Luther King Jr., a man with a consistent message of acceptance of all people, spoke 58 years ago.
When my family heard that the venue would likely be on the Liberty University campus, we knew we would have to make a choice about whether or not to attend graduation. Too many of our children’s peers would not be or feel welcome on the grounds of an institution where the message is repeated that they would go to hell for their religious preference, sexual orientation or gender status. We were relieved when we learned that there would be no such move off LCS grounds and we did not have to make that choice.
The plan for LCS to hold the graduations for the Class of 2020 at Liberty was foiled due to roof repairs at the Vines Center, much to the relief of many families and students. Reading the comments provided on the survey from students who would feel unwelcome at Liberty and listening to their remarks to the School Board directly has me wondering why LCS did not more seriously consider other alternatives (the Vines Center was the only option other than the schools offered on the survey). Their concerns are real, heartfelt and significant.
Given the sensitive and controversial issue of holding graduation at Liberty University, using tax dollars to pay the nearly $10,000 fees, I hope the School Board will seriously reconsider their options when planning for the graduating classes of 2021. City Stadium is a reasonable choice, given the number of seats and the parking. Outdoor graduations are the tradition for countless highschools and colleges across the country, so why not here in Lynchburg? The schools could be back-up sites in the case of rain — with overflow seating and video feeds in the cafeterias for guests in excess of six per graduate. And importantly, our tax dollars stay within the city infrastructure; indeed money could even be made on concessions!
For the LCS classes of 2020, may you feel pride and joy as you receive your diplomas where you are all welcome and have worked hard to earn your achievement.
GINA DOLAN-SEWELL
Lynchburg
Editor’s note: The writer is a former chairwoman of the Lynchburg School Board.
Gun control threatens liberty
Thank you to all those who spoke on Jan. 14 in support of Lynchburg becoming a Second Amendment Sanctuary. Your eloquence and passion did not go unnoticed except, sadly, by the mayor and a majority of City Council.
To the gun owners and enthusiasts who spoke in favor of gun control and allowing the process to play out in Richmond, you must have already attended one of Bernie Sanders reeducation camps. Let me remind you, income and Social Security taxes began as very modest intrusions into our personal liberty. And they are now at confiscatory rates.
The emboldened advocates of socialism and big government will not stop until the possession and sale of all firearms is illegal. How well did that work out for alcohol and drugs?
JO ANN STOVER
Lynchburg
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Jo Ann seems to not be a fan of yours, mine or even her own Social Security benefit. Will she applaud if Trump follows through on his threats of cuts to Social Security and Medicare? Yeah, trot that out as a plank in the platform for the 2020 election.
Does she not understand the benefits and basics of the program? To mention a few: Social Security is the major source of income for most of the elderly. Social Security provides more than just retirement benefits. Retired workers and their dependents account for 73.2% of total benefits paid. Disabled workers and their dependents account for 14.5% of total benefits paid.
An estimated 178 million workers are covered under Social Security in 2019. 49% of the workforce in private industry has no private pension coverage.
"From my cold dead hands".
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.