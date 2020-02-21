Democrats go to far on guns
I am concerned about the direction the new Democratic majority in the legislature is taking with regards to firearm legislation.
The Michael Bloomberg-supported Democrats have a list of standard gun ban/control schemes that they are putting in place. The Democrats won control because the large urban populations of northern and eastern Virginia outnumber the mostly rural rest of the state, and urban/suburban voters tend to vote Democratic. These voters are often uninformed about firearms issues and tend to favor Democratic gun control schemes.
There is more complexity to the situation, however. Bloomberg’s front groups have devoted vast resources and effort to the Democrats’ campaign to take control of the levers of power in Richmond. Bloomberg contributed $2.5 million to various democratic candidates in contrast to the NRA’s $333,000. A heavy media campaign targeting urban voters was also instituted that deliberately took advantage of the inaccurate characterizations of certain firearms and used wildly distorted or inaccurate “statistics” to reinforce those voter’s misconceptions of crime and firearms. Their carefully crafted talking point terms, such as “gun safety,” “assault rifle” and “gun violence” are designed by hired public relations firms to appeal to the voter who has little firearms knowledge.
The Democrats view gun control as a wedge issue that helps them build a narrative of Democrats against a demonized “others” who don’t agree with them. Using gun control as a tool to leverage urban voters in Virginia made it easier to turn Virginia “blue.” Bloomberg has a long history of conducting gun control campaigns in states where he feels his money and front groups such as Every Town for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action can advance restrictive firearms legislation. He controls a gun control media group called “The Trace” that generates massaged statistics and press releases. His messaging is designed to take advantage of the misperceptions about firearms that many voters harbor. Unfortunately, these strategies are often successful, particularly with the assistance of a media that is at best unwilling to look behind the press releases they are given or educate the public and at worst have a strong bias in favor of gun control.
There are some inconvenient facts that have been suppressed or hidden from the voters by the above actors. Despite a small uptick in the last couple of years, FBI statistics indicate that the violent crime rate, as of 2015, is less than half the rate in 1991. According to the FBI, in general long guns of all types are used in less than 6 percent of murders while edged weapons are used in 13 percent and hands and feet are used in 6 percent.
As for the proposed “assault rifle” ban, murder statistics from Baltimore, which is subject to Maryland’s waiting period, assault weapon and large-capacity magazine bans are instructive. The overall U.S. murder rate has declined from 4.28/100,000 in 2006 to 3.45/100,000 in 2014, while in 2014 Baltimore’s murder rate was 33.8/100,000.
Facts and statistics give the lie to the Democrats’ appeals to emotion and exaggeration, indicating that their demands for further gun restrictions are more about politics and control than addressing a problem. The above actors say there is a necessity to act and to constrain citizen’s access to firearms. Citizens should consider the words of the great British statesman William Pitt the Younger who observed in 1783 that “Necessity is the plea for every infringement of human freedom. It is the argument of tyrants; it is the creed of slaves.”
THOMAS AMES
Lynchburg
Thanks and no thanks!
Thanks to the corrections unit for picking up trash recently on Red House Road near Bear Creek Road almost to Nowlins Mill Road. I saw them twice in a week.
I was a member of the Campbell County Litter Commission for years. I’m 86 years old now, but I went out the other day and picked up from Mollies Creek Road to Memory Lane on Red House Road. Let’s all try to keep our area clean. I know some of you are trying, like I am.
No thanks to those who toss their food wrappers, cups and cans out the window. We live in a country where we have so many blessings. Show gratitude! Take trash and put it in a proper place, and then I’ll thank you.
JANICE B. DRISKILL
Rustburg
