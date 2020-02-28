Jones and Dolan for City Council
I was disappointed by Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison’s endorsement of the Republican Ward IV candidate for City Council in last Wednesday’s Forum.
This candidate is ill-equipped to handle the complexities of council business. In the less than three years since he graduated from Liberty University with a bachelor’s degree, this candidate has job-hopped in no fewer than four jobs. That is a very short tenure in each job and hardly demonstrates a track record of real-world success or results in any endeavor.
I believe the Republican candidate for Ward I is also ill-suited to serve on council given his libertarian viewpoint which is constantly suspicious of public sector investments.
City Council and Lynchburg residents would be better served by moderate, independent-minded candidates MaryJane Dolan in Ward I and Larry Jones in Ward IV. Both have a proven record of service and will help keep Lynchburg “a great place to live, work, and play.”
Jones in Ward IV is a native son of Lynchburg born and raised here, had a distinguished military career in the U.S. Army, now raises a family with children in our local schools and works hard on many fronts to improve the lives of Lynchburg’s youth.
Dolan in Ward I is a genuinely successful entrepreneur who built her small business over 40 years, right here in Lynchburg. She is also a generous philanthropist who has served Lynchburg in many ways with her time, talents and treasure. As a principled, committed and proven council member for the last four years, and as our vice mayor for the last two years, Dolan has adeptly worked through some of the toughest operational and fiscal challenges facing our city, while ensuring our quality of life remains high.
Please learn more about these well-qualified candidates at LarryJonesForLynchburg.com and www.facebook.com/friendsofmaryjanedolan.
NIRO RASANAYAGAM
Lynchburg
