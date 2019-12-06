Rezoning a threat to neighborhood
The hearings on the request to rezone the property at 5010 Boonsboro Road from R-1 Single Family Residential to B-1C Limited Business in order to construct a bank have been rescheduled.
The Planning Commission will hear the request on Dec. 11, and City Council will hear the request on Jan. 14. The residents of the Boonsboro-Peakland neighborhood are encouraged to make their opposition to this proposed commercial intrusion into our residential neighborhood known. This can be done by contacting the Planning Division, Department of Community Development at (434) 455.3900; by attending the Planning Commission meeting on Dec. 11, the meeting will be held at 4 p.m. in the second-floor conference room at City Hall; and by attending the City Council meeting on Jan. 14, the meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers on the first floor of City Hall.
Rezoning this property from residential to business could set a precedent that may well affect the entire Boonsboro Road Corridor. This corridor from the city limit at Coffee Road to the Village Courts Shopping Center has been recognized as the last remaining scenic gateway into the city. The city’s comprehensive plan was designed to preserve this scenic gateway by continuing the residential integrity of this corridor.
Previous requests to rezone properties in the corridor have been denied so a precedent has been set. Let’s continue that precedent.
MAYNARD JONES
Lynchburg
Editor’s note: The writer is a member of the Boonsboro-Peakland Neighborhood Association.
HumanKind project supported
As close neighbors and supporters of HumanKind, we want to express our unreserved support for its conditional use permit (CUP) request coming before City Council on Dec. 10. The planning commission voted 6-0 to approve the HumanKind CUP request, and it is our sincere wish that the City Council follow their lead.
The planned facility improvements at HumanKind will benefit the youth and families they serve, youth groups such as Camp Timothy who visit their campus and community youth sport teams. HumanKind has generously offered their campus for community use, and we are confident that these improvements will allow them to serve our youth and families even better.
It is our view that the many proffers included in the CUP request proves their concern for neighbor objections. The current plan includes a new entrance road on VES Road that we fully support. Linden Avenue will benefit from reduced traffic and VES Road is sufficiently wide to accommodate the new entrance.
We supported HumanKind in their previous request for institutional zoning and encourage you to now allow them to proceed with campus improvements. They have maintained their property to keep green space, limit development, promote environmental education and provide community learning and recreation opportunities. The latest request will only enhance their ability to be an educational and recreational asset to Lynchburg.
We encourage the City Council to vote to approve the HumanKind CUP request.
CATHERINE GREENE
Lynchburg
Neighbors helping neighbors
The Campbell County GOP has learned the Food Pantry at Hyland Heights Baptist Church is almost depleted of all food and all funds to feed those in need.
As we recognize their valuable work in the community, we have decided to partner with them on our Christmas fundraiser. We ask those who can donate any amount please do so in order that they may continue to help feed those who are less fortunate and need a little help. Our goal is to raise $2,500 but no amount we raise, and no amount you can give is too small or too large. The Hyland Heights Food Pantry is open to all those in need, no one is turned away. Please help us help those in our community.
Please make checks payable to Campbell County Republican Committee or Hyland Heights Baptist Church and mail your donation to P.O. Box 10953 Lynchburg, VA 24506. Please put “food pantry” in the memo line. Our goal is to make this donation on or before Dec. 15 so please get your donations in as soon as possible.
MICHAEL BISHOP LEVAN
Vice Chairman
Campbell County Republican Committee
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Great LTE Mike! People helping people without adding a level of bureaucracy to pay for administration. Thank you for doing this.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.