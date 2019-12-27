Minister: I stand by the president
Christianity Today’s editorial on the need to impeach Donald Trump is news, but prominently placed on the front page? Divide and conquer are incredibly successful. Here is my take as an evangelical pastor who still believes that biblical correctness supersedes political correctness.
Evangelical Christians are called to be salt of the Earth and light of the world. But Christians have been told that biblical values need to be kept inside the church and not forced on others. Force means talking about biblical concepts. Too many have obliged and become silent about cultural issues, like voting.
CT’s editorial does not represent the majority of evangelicals in America. I will always vote in every election. But if I subscribe to Christianity Today’s wisdom, I would vote for someone who supports abortion on demand, believes that letting an unwanted baby die after it breathes is a right to choose, refuses to control America’s borders, shows contempt for law enforcement and who supports an illegal’s right to services more than providing basic services for veterans.
In spite of the issues related to Trump, I will continue to support him over anyone on the stage arguing about who can be the most radical. From my perspective as one who does not believe the Bible is open to interpretation, Trump is closer to that standard. Besides I am not supporting someone who was elected to act like the pope.
I voted for a businessman in 2016 and will do so again in 2020. I will neither stay home nor be silent.
TRAVIS WITT
Evington
Proper tools for the job
I read with interest that Jerry Falwell Jr. and Charlie Kirk were going to start a think tank to promote “Traditional Judeo-Christian Beliefs.”
Jesus had quite a lot to say about tradition. Mark 7: 7-9 — “Howbeit in vain do they worship me, teaching for doctrines the commandments of men. For laying aside the commandment of God, ye hold the tradition of men, such as the washing of pots and cups: and many other such like things ye do. And he said unto them, Full well ye reject the commandment of God, that ye may keep your own tradition. Under the heading of many other such things one can call out: the persecution of strangers and wanton lust for power and money.”
This having been said, I cannot imagine a pair better suited for the job at hand.
KEITH FRANKLIN
Madison Heights
