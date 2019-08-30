Stop the anti-Trump blame game
Stop the blame game! The president responsible for the recent mass shootings, and I am sick of hearing it.
To everyone’s surprise, guns do not kill people. People kill people. You can make 200 new gun laws, but until the real problem is addressed, the shootings will continue. No one wants to talk about mental health. It has always been a no-no subject. Families know who has problems with mental health. Their way of thinking is not normal. Most of these past shooters have addressed issues or their dark thoughs on Facebook and the internet. Do you think any of these people — the ones who read Facebook or the founders of the company or the families of these people — have ownership in reporting anyone to police who could be a threat to others or themselves?
You know, there is a sex offender list. Why not a list of people who could be a threat to themselves or others? Example, the multiple shooting in Appomattox County a few years ago. Everyone knew the man had problems; nothing was done and guns were sold to him. The result was a family killed. The public would not know of this list, only the police in their locality. This list could be sent to gun dealers with no sales. It just might stop a lot of killings. The police could a keep a check on these people.
When these people go to buy a gun, they haven’t committed a crime yet, so they will pass a background check. Until everyone pays attention to the real problem, the killings will continue. Hate groups have got to stop — the left is full of hate speech.
BETTY KNIGHT
Forest
Stewardship of creation
I read with interest Shannon Brennan’s Aug. 28 column, “Creating empathy in increasingly hostile world.”
In a study of Genesis 1:26-28, our First Presbyterian Men’s Bible class discussed God’s proposal for man to “have dominion over …every creeping thing … upon the Earth.” Webster’s New Collegiate Dictionary defines dominion as “supreme authority.” Rather than being misconstrued as a carte blanche to exploit our Earth’s resources, such authority invokes greater responsibility. This includes empathy, as well as stewardship — the individual’s responsibility to manage his life and property with regard to the rights of others.
The morality alluded to in Brennan’s column is reminiscent of Albert Schweitzer’s reverence for life philosophy which he explained, “affords me my fundamental principle of morality, namely, that good consists in maintaining, assisting, and enhancing life, and to destroy, to harm, or to hinder life is evil.”
JEFFREY W. WILSON
Lynchburg
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
I'm holding Trump responsible and blaming him for many things. His 12,000 and growing lies and his tweets and mishandling of the US economy. https://www.forbes.com/sites/chuckjones/2019/08/24/unpacking-trumps-tweets-about-the-fed-and-china/?fbclid=IwAR3DEEhX-Jzbqa8_Tigtx9ozCmMuptc3DjMYkR5lYd-uE5t82JGDkH3MoUc#fe546c28b6ea
Great cartoon and great LTE by Betty!!
Who does DT works for
Farmers or Russians ?
https://apple.news/AoXDE7HiJRX2j9cHmrVOdDA
https://apple.news/Azy8MtoNvRTyPLGlGMuESsg
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.