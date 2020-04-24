Consider responsibilities during pandemic
On April 16, a group of citizens exercised their constitutional right to protest as they marched on the governor’s mansion in Richmond demanding Governor Northam lift the stay-at-home order enacted a month earlier, allowing them to return to work, socialize, worship, etc.
On April 17, President Trump tweeted that residents of Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia should “liberate” themselves and reopen their economies. Ironically, two days earlier, on March 15, President Trump laid out a plan for governors to follow to reopen their states; one of the stipulations in phase 1 is the “Downward trajectory of documented cases [of the virus] within a 14-day period.” See: https://www.whitehouse.gov/openingamerica/. In Virginia, our cases are still rising; perhaps President Trump’s tweet is a sign of dementia and he simply forgot about his plan.
Rather than talk about our rights, let’s ask ourselves what our responsibilities are. Each of us has a responsibility to keep our families, friends, neighbors and community safe. We have a responsibility to keep first responders and health care workers safe so they can be there for us if we need them. We can do that by self-quarantining. Also, the folks at Kroger, Walmart and other stores selling groceries and necessities put their lives on the line for us every day by showing up for work. It is our responsibility to protect them by wearing masks when out in public.
I know all of us are hurting and frustrated. I miss not being able to go to the movies, dining out, going to the beach, taking the train to D.C. or New York, spending time with friends and family, the impromptu neighborhood get-togethers and all the other activities I took for granted before the shutdown. I miss not being able to have lunch with a couple of awesome professors at Liberty University from the cinematic arts program or being able to attend graduation ceremonies to celebrate the accomplishments of my former classmates and friends at Sweet Briar College. I miss being employed. I want things to go back to normal and I’m staying home so that will happen.
Before you head to your next rally to exercise your constitutional right to protest and your freedom of speech, take a moment and think about your responsibilities. I can’t tell you what to do, but it is my responsibility to do whatever I can to get us back to normal and right now, that means self-quarantining. I’m doing my part by staying home for you, and I expect the same of you. We are all in this together so let’s act responsible and get through this crisis. The life you save may be your own.
GABRIELLA BEDSWORTH
Lynchburg
If you get a feeling of Deja Vu reading this letter, congratulations, you have a very good memory.
A very similar letter was written by this same writer on a Friday five weeks ago on March 20.
It is interesting to see what people were saying about this “killer virus” five weeks ago.
I thought then, that by now due to the mass hysteria surrounding all the gloom and doom we would surely have several thousand deaths in Virginia by now but we only have a little over several hundred.
So far this virus is becoming the huge event that never happened. It reminds me of Y2K when computers would no longer know what year it was and the world was going to come to an end. That never happened either.
Don’t get me wrong every death is a tragedy but we have had worse common flu seasons with far more deaths in a year and no one stopped doing anything.
This virus has put a great deal of people in the hospital and killed many thousands.
By now we know what works and what doesn’t, if you are afraid, stay at home and wear a mask if you want to. If you are coughing or sneezing don’t even think of leaving your house even if it is only allergies.
We are getting through this and it is not nearly as bad as everyone thinks it is, especially in Virginia.
Just keep your distance from others and thank God that you don’t live in a nursing home.
