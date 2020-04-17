Daily Bread needs volunteers
This past Saturday, I had the pleasure of volunteering at The Daily Bread on Clay Street in Lynchburg. Due to the pandemic, their volunteer numbers have been down and their demand has increased. I had seen the devastating photos of the cars lined up in Texas waiting days for donations of food and wanted to help.
At 8 a.m., I started in the kitchen and was amazed at the cook’s ability to make mass amounts of food with such a hodge-podge of ingredients. Meals are served between 10:45 and 12:30 every day. As that time approached, I worked the door and asked the guests how many meals they needed, if they would like a bag of bread, and if they needed children’s meals.
Guests are entitled to as much as they need. So many people needed kid’s meals; I watched children open their bags with the biggest smiles on their faces. The guests were polite and appreciative, waiting patiently for their turn. I had my mask and gloves on, and some guests did too. It is so difficult to convey a sense of welcome when you can’t smile at someone. So many were elderly or had an injury that made me worry that they couldn’t get back to their car or home carrying everything with their cane or crutches. I thought about offering to help carry, but hesitated because of social distancing. It really hit me how vulnerable the people were to getting sick. One woman told me that if she got sick, it would be God’s plan.
I left feeling grateful that this great organization was there for those who needed it, scared for their safety and worried about the Daily Bread's ability to keep the shelves stocked. I wanted to share this experience so you would know that they are meeting these urgent needs, for now, but that they could use your help. Please visit lynchburgdailybread.com for more information on what you can do to keep this great organization running.
JULIE BARGER
Lynchburg
