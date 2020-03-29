Weather Alert

...ENHANCED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON... THE COMBINATION OF DRY FUEL, LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG, GUSTY WIND WILL CREATE CONDITIONS FAVORABLE FOR RAPID FIRE SPREAD TODAY. AFTERNOON HUMIDITY WILL BE 15 TO 20 PERCENT, AND WIND GUSTS WILL BE FROM 25 TO 40 MPH. USE CAUTION WITH ANY OPEN FLAME. REMEMBER VIRGINIA LAW PROHIBITS OPEN AIR BURNING BEFORE 4PM THROUGH APRIL 30TH.