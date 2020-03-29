Suddenly, Big Government is back and more popular than ever as the coronavirus continues to cut a wider swath across the globe, especially now that America has the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections, the disease the virus causes.
Businesses are shuttered, with only companies in “essential” categories, as defined by state law, open for anything resembling “normal” operations — grocery stores, media outlets, banks, automobile repair shops, pharmacies and the like. Last week, the U.S. Department of Labor reported there were 3.3 million first-time unemployment claims, a number that dwarfed the worst week of the Great Recession more than a decade ago, and some economists say this week’s report may be even worse.
Speaking last week in Richmond at a daily briefing by Gov. Ralph Northam and his crisis management team, Finance Secretary Aubrey Layne told the news media initial estimates for the hit Virginia’s bottom line might take begin at $1 billion for each year year of the recently adopted two-year state budget. And he warned that $2 billion estimate likely is at the low end. Last fall, the governor’s economic advisory panel painted a worst-case revenue picture — a shortfall of $1 billion in the first year of the biennium and $2 billion in the second year; Layne now views that scenario as within the realm of possibility.
Locally, Lynchburg City Manager Bonnie Svrcek reported to City Council that the initial estimate for the fiscal blow to the city’s bottom line is almost $3.4 million as tax revenues have dropped off the side of a cliff. Between sales and use, meals, lodging and amusement taxes projections adopted in the Fiscal Year 2020 budget which ends June 30, Svrcek and financial officials expect to see a 9.6 percent decline. The meals tax was projected to bring in $15.5 million; now officials are expecting a 14 percent drop to only $13.3 million. Lodging tax revenues are projected to come in at $2.1 million, 27.5 percent under estimate; the amusement tax is off by 24.8 percent, down to only $640,000.
And yet it is government at all levels — local, state and national — that the public is turning to at this time of global crisis.
Locally, school divisions in Lynchburg and across Central Virginia are doing all they can to get meals to students. For example, Lynchburg City Schools is utilizing bus drivers as delivery agents to get breakfast and lunch to every single public school student — for far too many children, those meals aren’t just “nice to have” but vital to them.
Both the state and local governments have deferred collection of many taxes small businesses must remit, including meals, lodging and entertainment taxes. For many small businesses, that one act means the difference between managing to stay afloat and closing up shop permanently.
Congress has a $2 trillion stimulus in the final stages of approval before heading to President Trump for his signature. The Federal Reserve has cut the rate it charges member banks to zero percent and begun a $1.5 trillion round of quantitive easing — the buying of debt and securities — the likes of which haven’t been seen since the Great Recession.
Economist estimate the stimulus will have a $4 trillion effect on the national economy — and no one thinks that this will be the only stimulus Congress and the White House will be putting together over the coming weeks and months.
Among the most important aspects of the stimulus are the following:
Direct payments from the federal government to taxpayers. Taxpayers with incomes up to $75,000 will receive $1,200, with an additional $500 for each child. The checks will begin to diminish at $75,001 and phase out completely at $99,000.
Substantially higher unemployment payments. Not only will the amount rise by $600, but there will be no waiting period and previously uncovered workers such as those in the gig economy, freelancers and and the furloughed will be covered.
Incentives to keep workers employed. Small businesses will receive emergency loans if they keep their employees on the job. The loans would be available through June 30 and would be forgiven if employers continue to pay workers for the duration of the crisis.
Federal bailouts, with strings attached, for larger companies. A pool of $500 billion — $425 billion in a fund overseen by the Federal Reserve and $75 billion in industry-specific loans — will prop up larger companies. An independent oversight review board will oversee the money, and companies won’t be able to engage in stock buybacks or other practices that don’t directly aid employees.
More money for hospitals. On the front lines of the pandemic, many hospitals are stretched to the breaking point financially. The stimulus includes $100 billion specifically for hospitals, with other programs such as increased Medicare reimbursements kicking in an additional $50 billion.
Aid to state and local governments. The bill includes $150 billion in aid to state and local governments to cover shortfalls and increased spending for social services and aid to individuals. But with more than 40,000 local and state governments in the country, let’s face it: $150 billion won’t go very far or last very long.
We Americans are fortunate to have the full weight of the U.S. federal government behind us in this crisis.
