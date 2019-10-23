In the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York City, Washington and Shanksville, Pa., Congress passed a slew of new security measures to close loopholes in the law al-Qaida exploited to carry out their deadly mission.
One law focused on the fact that the 19 terrorists were able to obtain false IDs, many of which were state driver’s licenses, to board the planes they later commandeered and turned into giant missiles to take down the World Trade Center towers and crash into the Pentagon.
At the time, it was relatively simple to obtain a driver’s license. Yes, you had to verify your identity, but with fake documents, it was easily circumvented. Individual states had requirements of varying levels of scrutiny, but one of the most lax in the nation at the time was Virginia.
Between the 19 hijackers, there were 30 state-issued IDs, all of them obtained under false circumstances. Eight of those were issued by the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles in August 2001. One hijacker, Hani Hanjour, the pilot of the Pentagon-bound jet, was the only hijacker who tried to take the Virginia driver’s license test to obtain his ID — he flunked.
The Real ID Act, which became law May 11, 2005, encompasses a wide range of issues related to homeland security, but the provision that affects practically every American deals with security standards for state-issued IDs, especially driver’s licenses.
Congress gave states a deadline of 2008 to implement the necessary laws and reforms for the issuance of Real ID-compliant identification, including linking of databases to federal law enforcement agencies. But, for one reason or another, some states moved faster than others, and Washington put off the effective date of Real ID at the laggard states’ request. Virginia, coincidentally, was one of the slowest states to implement Real ID.
A Real ID-compliant document serves as identification to obtain access to secure facilities such as military bases, nuclear power plants and secure federal buildings. The final implementation phase is Oct. 1, 2020, when anyone attempting to board any domestic airline flight must provide Real ID-compliant identification. In the past, only a regular driver’s license, the most common form of ID, has been required; by this time next year, only a Real ID-compliant license will be accepted.
What’s troubling is that almost 40 percent of Americans don’t have a Real ID, and 57 percent aren’t aware of the travel requirements concerning Real ID.
The Virginia DMV is adding staff, beginning immediately, to speed up the process of obtaining a Real ID licenses. Individuals can help, too, by knowing ahead of time what documents they’ll need to provide; this interactive checklist on the DMV website is a must-have tool: https://bit.ly/28WhCLo.
Get your Real ID really fast, folks.
