When economists at Old Dominion University in Norfolk released their annual “State of Commonwealth” report earlier this month, the picture the data painted of Virginia’s economy was one showing solid — but not spectacular — performance, with growth in some regions of the state, but signs of weakness in others.
Researchers at the Strome College of Business at ODU say Virginia is on the cost of experiencing its fifth straight year of economic growth and its second straight year of growth greater than 2 percent … if the December numbers come in to the state’s favor. Projections are that Virginia will end 2019 with a 2.5 percent growth rate, which would exceed the projected 2.3 percent growth in the national economy. If that pans out, it would be the first time in nine years that Virginia’s economy outgrew the U.S. economy.
Robert McNab, an economics professor and director of the Dragas Center for Economic Analysis and Policy at ODU, was circumspect when discussing the data with the Richmond Times-Dispatch, saying, “That is good news, but it also shows that during this [economic] expansion, growth in Virginia has lagged that of the nation.”
Indeed, if Virginia finishes 2019 with a 2.5 percent growth rate and if you were to calculate the average growth rate from 2015 through 2019, you would find the commonwealth’s economy grew at an average rate of 1.8 percent during those years.
Despite the efforts of the gubernatorial administrations of Mark Warner, Tim Kaine, Bob McDonnell, Terry McAuliffe and Ralph Northam to diversify the state’s economic base, the Virginia economy is still highly dependent on federal spending. It is military spending especially that powers the economy of the Tidewater region with Newport News Shipbuilding and a massive U.S. Navy presence in Norfolk. In Northern Virginia, the defense industry and the rest of the federal government presence power the economy, while the state capital region in and around Richmond is yet another driver of the state’s economy.
Amazon’s selection of Northern Virginia as the location of its HQ2 undoubtedly will have economic ramifications well beyond Arlington. Virginia Tech has announced a $1 billion “Innovation Campus” in Alexandria that will offer graduate-level courses in cybersecurity, quantum computing and artificial intelligence, catering to the needs of Amazon but also laying the foundation for attracting other high-tech companies to the state. A $120 million gift to the University of Virginia will pay for a new school of data science, also key to a high-tech economy.
But outside the so-called Golden Crescent running from Northern Virginia to Richmond and into Tidewater, is the economic picture as bright? On that point, the data is mixed.
There are relative bright economic spots in Central, Southside and Southwest Virginia: the college towns of Lynchburg, Charlottesville, Blacksburg and Harrisonburg; the manufacturing in Roanoke; and the downtown revitalization and economic development in Danville. But the far-flung, rural counties remain challenged.
For example, between 2014 and 2018, more people moved out of Virginia than moved in, a troubling data point often rooted in economic causes. The ODU report states the outflow was offset somewhat by international immigration into Virginia, but that has begun to slow since 2017.
In rural Virginia, economic challenges are high. For example, the Fifth and Sixth congressional districts, which stretch from the North Carolina line to the suburbs of Washington, D.C., and from Central Virginia up through the Shenandoah Valley/Interstate 81 corridor, have seen agriculture take severe blows from the ongoing and still-unresolved trade war with China. Agriculture is the foundation of the economies of both districts.
And across the state but especially in rural Virginia, employers’ biggest challenge is finding qualified workers either for available jobs or new jobs that could locate to the area. Think such jobs as skilled machinists, HVAC engineers and technicians, electricians, plumbing — they sound mundane, but highly paid jobs like these are essential to a healthy, growing economy. Economic developers in Pittsylvania County and Danville have been especially successful in attracting high-tech manufacturers, but they couldn’t have done it without training programs already in place at Danville Community College.
Replicating the successes seen in the last several years in Danville across rural Virginia will require the state investing workforce development and training in addition to instituting tax reforms such as repealing the outdated machinery and tools tax and developing incentives for new plants and new technology. Only when rural Virginia is fully participating in and benefiting from the 21st-century economy will we be able to say the economy of the entire state is on a solid footing. We can’t make that assertion today.
