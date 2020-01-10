For one reason or another, when you mention “affordable housing” to some people, age-old misconceptions come to mind.
They might think of apartment complexes with subsidized rents and concentrations of poor minorities. Or perhaps a subdivision of cheaply built homes thrown up on the fly and marketed, again, to poor minorities.
Nothing could be further from the truth.
“Affordable housing” is just that: housing that a person (or family) making an average income can fit into his budget. It’s houses for sale or apartments for rent at prices that don’t zap more than half of a person’s monthly income.
As incomes have stagnated for great swaths of the population across the United States, the cost of housing for average working folks has risen out of reach. We’ve all read about the cost of housing in San Francisco where teachers, police officers, waiters and people in similar jobs simply can’t afford a house or apartment in a city where prices have been driven up by tech millionaires in nearby Silicon Valley. But hometowns across America are in similar straits for similar reasons: salaries for “average” jobs aren’t high enough to pay for housing in markets where prices are driven by demand from professionals making above-average wages or college students with parental assistance.
To experience a community facing a true affordability crisis, look north to the city of Charlottesville. Because of the University of Virginia and the type of economic development it attracts, housing that folks such as teachers or police officers or journalists can afford is all but non-existent. West Main Street, which connects the Grounds of UVa to Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall, is quickly turning into a concrete canyon of apartment buildings catering to students who can afford $1,000-plus monthly rents.
Lynchburg is not at this point. Yet. But officials see a problem developing in the not-too-distant future if things aren’t addressed now.
That’s why Rush Homes’ Florida Terrace project, which gained the unanimous approval of the city planning commission this week, is so important. The 48-apartment development, estimated to cost $8.4 million, will be built on Florida Avenue. And true to the nonprofit’s mission of providing affordable housing to people with disabilities and low incomes, 25 of the units would be set aside for families with disabilities, developmental disabilities and for those exiting homelessness. The remainder would be for the general low-income population.
Rush Homes is leading the way in showing how to address the challenge of affordable housing, but much work needs to be done to address the needs of the market outside of Rush Homes’ constituency. According to census data, the average annual income of a Lynchburg resident is $21,236, well below the national average of $28,555. The same goes for the annual median household in the city of $38,391, far below the national average of $53,482.
Addressing housing affordability is a multi-pronged challenge involving better schools, stepped up economic development and creation of a business-friendly environment. Those are long-term goals that will yield success in the long-term. Now, though, we need to meet where it is. And Rush Homes is doing just that.
