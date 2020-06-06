The Roanoke Times
One year ago today, we marked the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings on the coast of Normandy, the largest amphibious assault in history and one that involved a disproportionate number of men from this part of Virginia.
Here’s one way to think about that: In that span of time, those armies that were put ashore had won the war in Europe. We think of World War II as a long war — any war is long if you’re involved in it. Nearly six years elapsed from German’s invasion of Poland in September 1939 and Germany’s surrender in May 1945. If you want to take a wide frame of view, you could go back to 1932 — when Japan invaded Manchuria and Germany elected Adolf Hitler.
The United States, the world is often quick to remind us, was a late entrant in the conflict. It took the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, to get us into not just a naval war in the Pacific against Japan, but a land war in Europe against Germany.
We were, however, a decisive entrant. On June 6, 1944, American troops led the landings in Normandy. On May 7, 1945, Germany surrendered — with that surrender taking effect one minute after midnight May 8. Eleven months to bring down the Nazi regime seems fairly short in the great span of history, although people were as impatient then as people are impatient now about other things. Some felt — perhaps hoped might be a better word — that Germany would fall just months after the invasion. That obviously didn’t happen. Still, it can’t be stressed enough: D-Day was one of those singular events in history that completely changed the direction of the world.
In hindsight, D-Day was stunningly successful — the Allies ferried more than 156,000 troops across the English Channel, landed them at a place where the Germans didn’t expect, and then managed to keep them there. Today, that’s just a statement of fact in the history books but at the time it was a logistical and strategic wonder — and by no means a sure thing. There’s a reason why Dwight Eisenhower took time to write out one of the most famous statements never delivered: “Our landings in the Cherbourg-Havre area have failed to gain a satisfactory foothold and I have withdrawn the troops. My decision to attack at this time and place was based on the best information available. The troops, the air and the Navy did all that bravery and devotion to duty could do. If any blame or fault attaches to the attempt, it is mine alone.”
Today would be a good day to go to Bedford to pay your respects at the National D-Day Memorial — to be sure, any day would a good day to do that. Alas, the memorial is temporarily closed due to the virus but it’s posting special video content on its website. So make a virtual pilgrimage.
It’s important to honor the men who gave their lives that day. However, it’s also important to think about what would have happened if D-Day hadn’t gone so successfully. Many a historian has pondered this question and come to the same conclusion: World War II might have had a very different ending than the destruction of Nazi Germany.
The general weight of opinion: It would have taken years to put together another invasion. In the meantime, the United States might have reappraised its involvement in Europe and shifted its resources to the Pacific, leaving Britain once again to fight alone. Perhaps Franklin Roosevelt would have lost reelection that November; who knows what a President Tom Dewey would have done under those circumstances. In Britain, Winston Churchill’s government might have fallen, as well. Germany, invincible in the west, would have turned its full attention eastward and the decisive battles of World War II would have been fought with the Soviets. British historian Gary Sheffield offered this scenario to the BBC: “I think the Soviets could have won the war singlehandedly, perhaps by 1946. I think we may well have seen the hammer and sickle flying not simply in Poland and Eastern Germany, but in Western Germany, the Benelux countries and France.” Retired British General Sir Richard Dannett proposed a different scenario — that Germany and the Soviet Union might eventually have come to a negotiated settlement. Either way, post-war Europe, whenever it came, would have looked very different — and might still look that way today. So many of the things that have formed our culture today might never have happened. The Beatles might never have honed their sound in Hamburg. The German brands ubiquitous today in our marketplace —from Adidas sneakers to the Aldi grocery chain to Volkswagen vehicles — might be absent if Germany were today still a hostile regime. All those famous French fashion brands — from Chanel to Louis Vuitton — might not have survived and prospered if the Iron Curtain had come down on Western Europe just as it did Eastern Europe. The same for any other export from Western Europe that we have embraced into our own culture, from the Belgian-born Audrey Hepburn to LEGO toys from Denmark to the German heavy metal band Rammstein.
Shortly before D-Day, every member of the Allied Expeditionary Force received a printed copy of Eisenhower’s “Order of the Day” — an unusual distribution from the Supreme Commander. It was a statement he started drafting back in February 1944. As literature goes, it’s hardly Shakespearean, but written in the plain language of a Kansas farm boy. “You are about to embark upon the Great Crusade, toward which we have striven these many months,” the order began. “The eyes of the world are upon you . . .” That was true then. Seventy-six years later, it’s still true. Some of the men who went ashore on D-Day died that day; some died before they even reached the shore. Others fell later as the Allies pushed the Germans across France and into the German heartland itself. Among those who returned home, most have now gone on to another place. Soon, they all will be gone. And yet across more than three-quarters of a century, the eyes of the world remain upon them — and what they did that day. They weren’t fighting to bring us The Beatles or French perfumes or German grocery stores or Danish toys. And yet, in a way, they did. Today is a good day to remember that some of those men who helped changed the world were born right here — but are buried an ocean away.
