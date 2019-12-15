The days of the Central Virginia Training Center, once one of the largest employers in the region and the largest employer in Amherst County, are dwindling down. Under a settlement reached the U.S. Department of Justice and the administration of Gov. Bob McDonnell in 2011, the residential hospital for some of Virginia’s most severely intellectually and physically challenged residents will close by June, if not sooner.
We have written much in the last several years about the importance of CVTC. We were advocates for and supporters of the parents and guardians of residents and local legislators, state Sen. Steve Newman among them, who were fighting tirelessly to keep some part of the hospital operating for those who needed a highly skilled, hospital-type setting. That was a battle we lost.
We have also advocated on these pages for the state to work closely with regional governments, most especially the City of Lynchburg and Amherst County, to devise a master plan to guide the redevelopment of the site geared toward generating a regional economic impact that could replace what has been lost over the past decade as the state has wound down operations at CVTC. Under the law, the state has the ability to declare the site “surplus property” and sell it as quickly and as cheaply as possible to move it off the state’s books. We continue to urge Richmond to forgo that route and pursue a joint collaboration with local governments for a smart redevelopment of the site.
But there is, however, the unique history of the site that we must seek to preserve while we look toward the future and what could become of the 350-acre site. Preserving that history, that story of the thousands of residents who called CVTC home for more than 100 years … that’s as important as anything in the future.
CVTC was ground zero of the American eugenics movement in the late 1910s and 1920s. The pseudo-science and its adherents asserted the human race could be bettered … “improved” … by weeding out undesirable traits and characters which were believed to be hereditary: laziness, profligacy, criminality, promiscuity and a myriad of other behaviors.
In 1924, the superintendent of the Virginia State Colony for Epileptics and Feebleminded — as CVTC was then known — went to court to forcibly sterilize a young woman living at the hospital. Carrie Buck, 18 and pregnant (because of a rape, it would late be determined), was judged to one of the “feebleminded” who was destined to be a “burden” on society.
Buck and her guardian fought the case all the way to the Supreme Court, which issued its landmark 8-1 ruling on May 2, 1927.
Writing for the majority was Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr., one of the most eminent justices in U.S. history: “We have seen more than once that the public welfare may call upon the best citizens for their lives. It would be strange if it could not call upon those who already sap the strength of the State for these lesser sacrifices, often not felt to be such by those concerned, to prevent our being swamped with incompetence. It is better for all the world, if instead of waiting to execute degenerate offspring for crime, or to let them starve for their imbecility, society can prevent those who are manifestly unfit from continuing their kind. The principle that sustains compulsory vaccination is broad enough to cover cutting the Fallopian tubes.”
He concluded his ruling with one of the most chilling lines in American legal history: “Three generations of embiciles are enough.”
And with that began America’s sterilization program. Buck would become the first Virginian sterilized under the law, which was not repealed until 1974.
The building in which Buck was operated on against her will still stands, empty and forlorn on an almost-deserted campus. It’s slowly rotting away and with it a chapter of Virginia and American history.
Thousands of Virginians, men and women, followed in Buck’s footsteps as they were strapped to gurneys and forcibly sterilized on the orders of a government that deemed less full citizens. And reading Virginia’s law and paying attention to Virginia’s actions was an Austrian veteran of World War I, living in the German city of Munich: Adolf Hitler.
Across the CVTC campus from the clinic building is a cemetery, about five acres or so, in which more than 1,000 people are buried. One of those graves is that of Emma Buck, Carrie’s mother, who herself was a Colony resident, dying there in April 1944.
In American history, there are four Supreme Court rulings that stand out as particularly dark splotches on our national character: Dred Scott v. Sanford (1857) which denied protections of the U.S. Constitution to enslaved African Americans; Plessy v. Ferguson (1896) which the racial doctrine of “separate but equal”; Korematsu v. United States (1944) which upheld the internment of Japanese Americans in concentration camps during World War II; and Buck v. Bell.
This is history, relevant to this very day, that we cannot forget and that we must not allow to disappear into the mists of the past.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.