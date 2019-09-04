Today, we welcome a new columnist to the pages of The News & Advance: Salena Zito, who is taking the place of longtime columnist Suzanne Fields who retired last month. She will alternate Wednesdays with Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson.
Zito has held a long, successful career as a national political reporter. Born and bred in Pittsburgh, she worked for the Pittsburgh Tribute-Review for 11 years. She has interviewed every U.S. president and vice president since 1992, as well as top leaders in Washington, D.C.
Zito joined the New York Post in September 2016. A political conservative, she acts as a CNN political analyst and a staff reporter and columnist for The Washington Examiner.
