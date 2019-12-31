The News & Advance lost one of our own over the weekend.
Staff writer Olivia Johnson, who joined us last summer, died in a car crash while she was visiting family in Minnesota over the Christmas holiday. She was 22.
Olivia, like many in our newsroom, joined our staff within a year or so of graduating from college — in her case, the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, where she earned a B.A. in journalism.
She was intelligent and inquisitive and caring, and she quickly made Lynchburg her home. She developed strong friendships within the newsroom and in the community, too, including Gospel Community Church on Rivermont Avenue.
Olivia covered Lynchburg government for The News & Advance. Within weeks of her arrival, she already was delving into topics ranging from airport authorities and affordable housing to race and education. She had her share of long nights at City Council meetings, staying to their conclusion and then hustling back to the newsroom to file her story by deadline for the next day’s print edition and for our website, www.newsadvance.com.
Like many in our newsroom, she felt called to journalism. She delighted in doing this work for the community and in the relationships she formed in her work. She had a bright future ahead of her. In a time when journalists are frequently called out for bias, or worse — and when facts themselves sometimes can be difficult to identify — Olivia, like her colleagues here, offered a steady, hard-working presence every day to our community.
She will be greatly missed.
