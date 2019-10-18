The public library is a uniquely American institution and is a foundation stone of our democratic republic. Indeed, the world’s first truly modern public library — one available to all the public — was in the New Hampshire village of Peterborough, opening its doors in 1833.
It was a Scotsman, the steel magnate Andrew Carnegie, who helped open public libraries in communities across the nation. The founder of U.S. Steel, who came to this country as a penniless 12-year-old child in 1848, paid for construction of public libraries at such a rate that by 1930, 11 years after his death, more than half of the libraries in America was paid for through Carnegie’s endowment.
At the time of his death, Carnegie was one of the world’s richest persons, with a fortune worth more than $375 billion in today’s dollars. Throughout his long business career, he had come to appreciate the role institutions such as the performing arts and public libraries played in creating this country.
Today, across America, many of the Carnegie libraries are still in use, and their central place in American life is as strong as ever.
There have been those in recent years who have questioned whether taxpayers should still be paying for public libraries when you can access a world of knowledge on the internet with a click of a mouse. These same critics just can’t believe people would still want to borrow a book to read, when they can just download a digital copy online. And every year when municipalities are crafting their annual budgets, one of the first items on any list of possible cuts is the public library.
Yes, libraries have changed over the decades, especially in the last 25 years as the internet has become ubiquitous. But to argue they’re a relic of the past or a waste of public resources is just asinine.
Consider the Lynchburg Public Library, with its main branch in The Plaza on Memorial Avenue and the downtown branch in the Galleria.
Library Director Marilyn Martin says the library has been at the forefront of the technology wave that has swept over the nation, helping patrons adjust to and learn to navigate this brave, new world.
Speaking earlier this month with News & Advance reporter Rachael Smith, Martin recounted how the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation donated several personal computers to the library in the early 1990s, when PCs were something few homes had. At first, the staff taught computer skills classes to the general public. Today, patrons still use the library to search for jobs online, craft résumés and do research. And in larger cities, such as Omaha, Neb., libraries are at the center of creator/maker spaces, performance spaces and teaching kitchens.
Our society is changing rapidly, and the public library remains one of the most important institutions guiding our way into the future. Andrew Carnegie’s investment is still paying dividends to this very day.
