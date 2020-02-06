The General Assembly, the oldest elected representative body in North America, is a repository of long-held traditions and customs, as one would expect of any institution in the Old Dominion.
Humor, sometimes ribald humor, is a tradition in the House of Delegates, more so than in the more staid state Senate. Few folks present in the House on Friday, the third of February in 2017, will forget when Del. Matt Fariss, a Republican from Campbell County, had the chamber in stitches as he spun a yarn about a bipartisan rabbit hunt, all in opposition to a bill, sponsored by the powerful Speaker Bill Howell, that created fines for owners of hunting dogs who allowed their animals to freely roam over a neighbor’s property.
Humor eases tensions, especially in partisan times, and gentle joking and kidding can help legislators build relationships that cross the aisle and benefit the commonwealth and their own constituents.
But there are times when what masquerades as “humor” is really hyper-partisan political warfare that achieves nothing except increasing ill feelings.
Such is the case of House Bill 1305 and its sponsor, freshman Del. Wendell Walker, R-Lynchburg.
Walker was elected to the House in November to succeed Scott Garrett who had retired after 10 years representing the 23rd District. For the past three decades, Walker’s been a familiar face in local and regional GOP circles, serving as chairman of the Lynchburg Republican Party and of the Sixth Congressional District Republican Committee.
Walker strongly opposes one of the Democratic majority’s signature issues: granting localities oversight of monuments — especially Confederate statues — in their jurisdictions. A law dating to 1998 prevents localities from removing such monuments, which have become a focus of attention since the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville.
In retaliation, Walker introduced HB 1305, directing the removal of a statue of Democrat Harry F. Byrd Sr., a former governor and U.S. senator, from the grounds of the state Capitol. He must have thought that state Democrats would balk at removing a statue of a fellow Democrat and retreat from their “assault” on Confederate statues. But Walker was wrong.
Byrd, you see, was an “old,” pre-Civil Rights Act and Voting Rights Act Democrat who ruled Virginia politics with an iron fist from 1926 until his death in 1966. He is known to history as a segregationist of the first order and the father of Massive Resistance, when Virginia localities closed public schools rather than integrate. In other words, the exact opposite philosophically of Democrats in 2020.
So when House Democrats moved to embrace his bill to remove Byrd’s statue, Walker realized his efforts may have backfired and tried to pull it, only to be stymied by the House Rules Committee. That’s where Walker’s bill sits at this moment, in committee, as he waits to see if Democrats will allow him to kill it.
We hope the delegate has learned a valuable lesson in the last several weeks, that legislating on the public’s behalf is no joking matter. Elected office in our republic is a high calling, and those so honored should treat it as such. It’s not the place for childish pranks.
