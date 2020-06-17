Gov. Ralph Northam’s plan to take down the Robert E. Lee statue on Richmond’s Monument Avenue has run into a thorny and unexpected problem. The 1890 deed by which the Gregory family donated the land for the statue — and which the state agreed to — says Virginia “will hold said statue and pedestal and circle of ground perpetually sacred to the monumental purpose to which they have been devoted and that she will faithfully guard it and affectionately protect it.” That’s the legal basis on which a Richmond judge has granted a temporary injunction.
This is a curious turn of events, but one that should ring some bells half a state away from Richmond. The legal doctrine at issue here is the same one that factored in the fight to save Sweet Briar College when its board tried to close the school in 2015. Sweet Briar was created through the 1899 will of Indiana Williams, who specified that her property be used to create a college that would be a “perpetual monument” to her late daughter. It was that language that allowed alumnae to mount a legal challenge to the school’s closure. If Sweet Briar had been set up in a more conventional way, it would be closed today. Instead, those who opposed the closure were able to get into court to argue that the attempted closure violated the terms of the will.
The legal doctrine involved here is called “cy-près,” a French term that means if the original terms can’t be fulfilled, what comes closest to doing so? In 2015, the legal team for Saving Sweet Briar argued that the only way to fulfill Williams’ will was to keep the school open; the board argued that closing the school but setting up an educational fund would suffice. To be consistent, if you thought Williams’ will was inviolate in 2015, then you should also think that the Gregory deed for the Lee statue is inviolate today. Now, here are two things to remember: Courts never ruled on the Williams will. Sweet Briar alumnae won a victory in the Virginia Supreme Court, but that was on a technical matter from the early proceedings. After that, the board capitulated and alumnae took over the school, which remains very much open today (and hopes to see enrollment increase this fall). However, the fundamental question of whether Williams’ will still governs the school was never addressed.
Also remember that Attorney General Mark Herring originally said that he would not intervene. Put another way, Herring could have argued on behalf of Williams’ will in 2015 but did not, a move that angered Sweet Briar alumnae then. That gives Herring the leeway to argue today that Virginia should no longer be held to the terms of the Gregory deed. If Herring had argued for the Williams’ will in 2015, his own legal filings then might have been held up as arguments for preserving the Lee statue today. He didn’t, so there’s no inconvenient attorney general’s opinion laying around. Nonetheless, judges who place weight on precedent and not the politics of the moment may well be interested in “cy-près,” and what comes closest to fulfilling the terms of that 1890 deed, because what they decide might influence other cases we can’t imagine today.
The Roanoke Times
