There are two issues on the table for the Lynchburg School Board that we believe would make good additions to the Lynchburg City Schools policy manual. They would increase public engagement with our public schools and make our schools more inclusive of all.
Specifically, we’re talking about a proposed revision of the division’s volunteer policy and a revision of the board’s non-discrimination and anti-harassment policies to add sexual orientation and gender identity to a list of protected classes.
First, the proposed revision of the volunteer policy.
Under the board’s current regulations, ex-felons are barred from volunteering for school activities. Parents can’t help chaperone field trips with their children; dads can’t set foot on school grounds for father/daughter dances; and moms can’t help coach cheer teams or help with after-school activities.
With an incarceration rate of 779 per 100,000 population, Virginia ranks as one of the highest in the nation, besting the national average of 698. And according to the Prison Policy Initiative, African Americans are disproportionately affected, with an incarceration rate of 2,418 per 100,000 population and black males bearing the brunt of that.
When a person has served his time and paid his debt to society, re-entry to society can still be problematic. Virginia, thankfully, has made great strides in the last decade in restoring civil rights to ex-felons, but many doors are still shut to them. Why can’t an ex-felon, someone not convicted of a violent crime or a sex offense, volunteer at his child’s school in Lynchburg? What is the logic of a blanket ban? The fact of the matter is that there is none. This policy change has been talked about for more than three years: It is time for the School Board to approve it.
Next up is a proposal to add sexual orientation and gender identity to the division’s list of protected classes in its policy manual. Again, this is a common sense move and shouldn’t be controversial at all.
Currently, the LCS policy manual protects students and staff from harassment and discrimination based on sex, race, color, national origin, gender, ethnicity, religion and disability and other characteristics. Many other Virginia school divisions include protection of LGBT students and staff in their manuals, according to board chairwoman Susan Morrison.
At the board’s Feb. 4 meeting when several members of the public spoke in favor of the addition, board member Belle Evans put it simply: “If these groups are in our schools, then I’m going to have them on our policy.”
Are there LGBT students and staff in Lynchburg’s schools at this moment? Absolutely. Are there students or staff members struggling with their gender identity? You bet there are. And it is the job of the School Board to ensure classroom and workplace environments are open to, inclusive of and protective of all. As some board members rightly pointed out, there are other sections of the division manual that would need to be revised if this change were to take place, but that is no reason not to take this step now. The board will discuss the proposal at its workshop today with a tentative vote set for the March 3 meeting.
It is time to move forward on both of these issues; it is time to make our schools the inclusive institutions they should be.
