The news from Bishop Barry Knestout, the head of the Diocese of Richmond, landed like an atomic bomb the afternoon of Nov. 12: Holy Cross Regional Catholic School, an institution in Central Virginia since 1879, would close its doors at the end of the school year in June.
The school’s enrollment had been on a steady downward trajectory for most of the last two decades. Keeping it open required dipping into the diocese’s reserves almost every fiscal year, and there was no end in sight.
News spread like wildfire on social media as The News & Advance and other media outlets posted updates. The Central Virginia Catholic community, students and their parents, alumni and supporters were in a state of shock, grieving for an institution that had part of the fabric of their lives for decades.
The problem was one of numbers: numbers of students and numbers of dollars. The National Center for Education Statistics reported that Holy Cross enrolled 157 students from the first grade to the 12th in the 2017-18 school year. By way of comparison, in 2001, Holy Cross’ enrollment was 401. And according to Michael J. McGee, the diocese’s chief financial officer, its losses ranged from $95,000 to $360,000 over the last five years.
Parents, alumni and friends of Holy Cross are trying to convince the bishop and diocesean officials to give the school another chance. They’ve commissioned a report from a consulting firm that says an aggressive recruiting campaign targeting children of worshippers at local parish churches could turn things around. The potential market is sizable: Of the 450 elementary-aged children enrolled in Sunday schools in local parishes, only a fourth attend Holy Cross. If the consultants’ recommendations were adopted, enrollment could rise to 206 by 2021 and to 222 in 2022.
As the school’s enrollment was dropping, so too was its fundraising. In 2015, according to the consultants’ report, the school raised almost $200,000, but only three years later, that amount had dropped to only $75,000.
The school’s physical plant also needs attention, the consultants say. There’s more than $1 million in renovations and upgrades that need to take place. Portions of the roof and all of the building’s windows need replacing, while science labs need significant modernization — all with the goal of attracting new students.
Can Holy Cross’ supporters pull it off and convince the bishop to give the school a reprieve? It’s a long shot, but they’re trying. And they have a local example of a similar long shot that paid off: Alumni and friends of Sweet Briar College faced almost identical enrollment and fundraising challenges when the college’s board of trustees announced in March 2015 it would close that August. But supporters put their shoulders to the grind stone, reached deep into their wallets and pulled off the impossible. SBC, though still challenged, is proving its naysayers wrong day in and day out.
Could the same happen for Holy Cross? We hope Bishop Knestout and diocesan officials at least give Holy Cross a shot.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.