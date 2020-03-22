For the third time in less than 20 years, momentous events are sweeping across the United States and the world, shaking the very foundations of the lives of billions of people.
The terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, jolted Americans just as the new millennium was dawning. Terrorism, which we had always thought of as something that happens some place other than here, struck in our homeland. Fundamental changes in our society took place, with the federal government assuming massive new powers in the name of protecting the public from the threat. We became intimately acquainted with color-coded threat levels and phrases such as, “If you see something, say something.”
Then, just seven years later in the late summer and fall of 2008, the global economy experienced a meltdown, with financial markets across the world losing trillions upon trillions of dollars in equity value. Steadily rising gasoline prices over the previous two years had pushed tens of millions of homeowners with costly mortgages to the brink. Financial institutions, which had packaged those toxic assets into security offerings, had billions of dollars in worthless assets on their books and crumbled under the weight. When Barack Obama was inaugurated president on Jan. 20, 2009, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at less than 9,000, shedding a third of its value over the previous months. Over the next couple of years, currency and financial crises swept over Europe, Asia and South America, disrupting the lives of millions of average people.
And today, the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has turned the lives of billions of people upside down. For years, scientists have been warning anyone who would listen that our modern society was a sitting duck for a new, deadly virus to strike. Prepare for it, they warned, by increasing medical infrastructure, training, research and education. Yet we didn’t, and today entire countries are on lockdown in desperate attempts to stop this novel coronavirus in its tracks.
In just the last couple of weeks, the DJIA has lost a third of its value as the longest bull market in American history came to a screeching halt. Folks are looking at their 401(k) accounts and wondering if they’ll ever be able to retire. States have closed their public schools and banned gatherings of 10 or more people to try to halt the unseen killer’s advance. Hospitals have closed their doors to anyone but staff and patients. Companies have halted production lines. Restaurants and entertainment venues are shutting down. Grocery stores are seeing inexplicable runs on toilet paper, of all things, as authorities warn people to “shelter in place” and avoid large gatherings.
Daily life in practically every country on the planet is coming to a halt as medical professionals and scientists try to halt the virus’ advance. This is something no one alive today has ever seen. Not since the days of the inaccurately named Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918 have we experienced anything like this on a global scale.
People are scared, and rightly so. But the levels of panic and sheer terror — and the illogical behavior they engender — are not doing us any good.
Social media debuted in the mid-2000s and was billed, perhaps naively, as a way to build a global community of shared interests and dreams. But today we see Facebook and Twitter used to spread what can nicely be called “misinformation” to millions of people. In these days of pandemic, that can have dreadful consequences.
We’ve seen that here in the last several weeks.
Early last week, for example, a rumor was flying across Facebook that Centra’s Lynchburg General Hospital treating nine victims of COVID-19, people who had been identified in our own community but news of which was being “withheld” from the public. None of it was true, but quoting “the friend of my daughter’s mom who heard it from her next-door neighbor” has become the standard equivalent of factchecking as opposed to getting official news and information from the local health department, the Virginia Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Then there are the claims of positive tests that aren’t included in the government’s official tally for some unfathomable reason, usually conspiratorial in nature. Even more infuriating is the incident last week of one local company telling its employees a coworker had received a “preliminary positive” test result, sending panic through its workforce and the greater community. Except that it wasn’t true, and the company hadn’t even consulted local health officials.
Folks, we are right to be concerned and, yes, even afraid. Concern and fear can motivate us to take steps such as social distancing and self-quarantining needed to stem the pandemic. But we simply cannot panic, act without thinking, spread false information and engage in propagating conspiracy theories which do nothing but undermine efforts to fight COVID-19. Lives depend on our being better than that.
