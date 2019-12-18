Elliot Schewel was a great man.
But he was not a great man because he was a 20-year veteran of the Senate of the Commonwealth of Virginia. Or because he was a former member of Lynchburg City Council. Or because he was a Schewel.
No, Elliot Schewel was a great man because he was a good man.
A good man who fought his entire life for justice and equity in society. A good man who stood up for others and gave a voice to those without a voice or those whose voice was being ignored. A good man who embodied the tenets of his Jewish faith to do good in a world that often isn’t good.
When word began to spread Monday morning that Schewel had passed away during the overnight hours in his home at Westminster-Canterbury, friends began to reminiscence and share stories about Schewel and his wife Rosel, who died in September 2017. The sense that an era in Lynchburg had ended and now was part of history was almost palpable.
Elliot Schewel was born in Lynchburg on June 20, 1924. Except for four years in the U.S. Army from 1941-45 fighting in World War II and then his college days at Washington & Lee University in Lexington, he spent his life in Lynchburg.
To say he loved this city would be an understatement, but there was one thing in this world he loved even more: his wife Rosel and the children they had together — Michael, Steve and Susan. Separately, he and Rosel were forces of nature; together, they were unstoppable.
The causes he and Rosel fought for — locally, in Richmond and nationally — were ones near to their hearts and ones that have made this city, this state and this nation better.
In 1965, inspired by the Civil Rights Movement, he ran for and won a seat on City Council. At the time, Lynchburg had no public library — the Jones Memorial Library on Rivermont Avenue was only for whites, something Schewel found deeply offensive. He and other community leaders joined to found the Friends of the Lynchburg Public Library leading to the creation of the first, open-to-all library in the city in 1966. On council, he fought for civil rights, fair housing and public education. In 1975, he won a seat in the state Senate, representing Lynchburg and the counties of Amherst and Bedford, taking his battles for social justice to the state level as Virginia was still emerging from the era of Jim Crow apartheid. He would serve in the General Assembly until his retirement in 1995.
Our community is diminished today by the passing of this good man from this life into the annals of history. But every time one of us stands up for still-embattled civil rights, for the weak and downtrodden and voiceless, for the equal rights of all citizens ... every time, we will be carrying on the legacy of this great and good man.
May his memory ... may his and Rosel’s memory ... always be a blessing.
