For retailers, large and small, the holiday shopping season is the most important season of the year. Retail analysts say that a solid holiday period can help put a company in the black financially for the fiscal year while a weak sales season can pull them into the black.
Large, national retailers, though, have many more opportunities throughout the year to lure shoppers. For small, local businesses, the holiday season can be a “make it or break it” time.
This year, especially, the holiday shopping season is critical for local retailers.
First, with Thanksgiving coming on Nov. 28, the traditional shopping season is compressed into fewer than four weeks. If you’re counting, only 26 days from Black Friday to Christmas Eve. Twenty-six days for small businesses to either wind up the year in the black or in the red. Pulling off that feat in a longer shopping season is difficult enough, but in only 26 days? A challenge, to say the least.
Then, for small retailers and businesses in historic downtown Lynchburg, there’s the added challenge of the two-year Main Street Renewal project. Launched this autumn, the joint venture between City Hall and Appalachian Power Co. will result in the replacement of more than 2,000 feet of water lines, eight electrical vaults and the total renovation of streetscaping on Main.
Though the project is already running several months ahead of its original completion date of November 2021, small businesses downtown have already been affected on their bottom lines. The construction crews are keeping at least one lane of Main Street open to traffic; daily cleanup of the construction sites keeps downtown pristine; and parking at city-owned garages is free for the first two hours.
Small, locally owned retailers — throughout the city, by the way, and not just those downtown — give the Hill City its unique character. Businesses that our friends and neighbors operate and put their hearts and souls into — Givens Books on Lakeside Drive; Enchanted, Accents Flags & Gifts and Spearman Artisanry on Main Street; Beeswax Candle on 13th Street; Shay’s on Commerce Street; the more than a dozen local retailers in the Boonsboro Shopping Center; and the hundreds of others strewn throughout the city and region.
In supporting “Shop Local,” though, we also would remind you of the importance of the national retailers with a presence in Central Virginia. They employ thousands of local folks and pay millions of dollars in local taxes, so when you can’t find that perfect gift at a locally owned business, don’t scurry to find it online, give a local national retailer a chance.
Remember, it’s all about our local community and our local businesses. They’re a large part of what makes this part of Virginia special. Support them as much as you can.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.