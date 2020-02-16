Ever since his election to the U.S. Senate in 2012, Tim Kaine has been concerned about the balance of power between the legislative and executive branches of the federal government, especially when it comes to use of U.S. military force abroad.
The last 60 years have seen a dramatic escalation in American military forays around the world, from major conflicts such as Korea and Vietnam to smaller incidents such as Grenada and Panama. Congress seemingly has been more than content to cede its declaration of war powers to the president, be he Democrat or Republican, with troubling longterm consequences.
Kaine has made it one of his top goals as a senator to lead Congress in reasserting its preeminent power to declare war. During the Obama administration, he voiced opposition to the lack of congressional authorization for U.S. actions in Syria and Libya, and he’s continued his crusade during the Trump administration as it has ventured deeper into conflicts in the Middle East.
Last week, on a bipartisan vote of 55-45, the Senate passed a measure by Kaine to limit President Trump’s military actions against Iran without the approval of Congress.
Article I, Section 8, Clause 11 of the U.S. Constitution confers upon Congress the sole power to declare war on behalf of the United States of America. Since the Constitution’s adoption in 1787, there have only been five times Congress has voted on an official declaration of war at the request of the president: the War of 1812, the Mexican-American War, the Spanish-American War, World War I and World War II.
The wording of the War Powers Clause, as it has come to be known, is simple and direct: The Congress shall have Power … to declare War, grant Letters of Marque and Reprisal, and make Rules concerning Captures on Land and Water. Yet as simple and direct as the language is, Congress and the president have been in an institutional tug of war, so to speak, over the implementation of the War Powers Clause for the history of the Republic.
The last half of the 20th century saw a tremendous shift in the balance of power between the executive and legislative branches relating to the use of military force abroad.
President Harry Truman committed U.S. troops to Korea as part of a United Nations effort to repel communists from the north in their attempt to cross the demilitarized zone and take over the south. There was no declaration of war by Congress in what was dubbed a “peacekeeping mission” that lasted from 1950 to 1953.
In 1964, Congress passed the Tonkin Gulf Resolution following an alleged attack on a U.S. Navy ship in Vietnam, authorizing President Lyndon Johnson to take any measures he deemed necessary to preserve peace and security in Southeast Asia. It resulted in a significant buildup of U.S. troops in South Vietnam and the escalation of what would be known as the Vietnam War, America’s costliest undeclared war. Only it was based on lies and misrepresentations of the truth to Congress by the administration.
As a result, in 1973, Congress passed the War Powers Act, establishing conditions on the president’s use of military force abroad. As commander in chief, the president does have the power to commit troops in emergency situations that threaten national security, but Congress must be consulted and, if the emergency becomes long-term, must authorize its continuation.
It was the assassination of Iraqi Gen. Qassem Soleimani in January that gave added emphasis to Kaine’s efforts to have Congress reassert its war-making powers. When U.S. military drones launched a missile attack that resulted in Soleimani’s death on Jan. 3, already existing tensions between the U.S. and Iran ratcheted up exponentially. Tehran was threatening immediate retaliation against American interests in the region and across the globe; Washington was repositioning U.S. military assets in the region to focus solely on Iran. In the days following the killing, war between the two nations seemed a distinct possibility.
Though any president, as commander in chief, Kaine said, “must always have the ability to defend the United States from imminent attack, the executive power to initiate war stops there. An offensive war requires a congressional debate and vote.”
The House of Representatives could take up the Senate resolution later this month, but a presidential veto is all but guaranteed, and neither chamber has the two-thirds majority to override it.
Still, the Senate vote on Thursday sends an important message: Congress has the sole power to declare war and approve military action; a president cannot act on his own. That’s a lesson Democratic and Republican presidents today and in the future need to learn, and for that we have Sen. Kaine to thank.
