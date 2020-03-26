When the coronavirus pandemic hit America square between the eyes and took center stage, daily life in the United States has entered uncharted waters.
The terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, were the equivalent of the attack on Pearl Harbor by the Empire of Japan that drew America into World War II and began a war on terror that continues to this day. The onslaught of the coronavirus is this generation’s 9/11 and Pearl Harbor rolled into a single event.
Here in Lynchburg and Central Virginia, any number of businesses have all but come to a screeching halt. Locally owned restaurants, the foundation of the revival of historic downtown Lynchburg are reeling. They’re closed for dining, but offering takeout or curbside in order to keep their staff above water financially. Now, per an order by Gov. Ralph Northam, businesses such as beauty salons, gyms, bowling alleys and other entertainment venues are closed until further notice to try to halt the virus’ progression.
Many of the employees of the businesses that have been ordered to close are hourly or tipped workers in the service sector. Very few have health insurance coverage through their jobs, depending on the Affordable Care Act health exchanges for policies they still must pay for.
The coronavirus pandemic has also affected the Red Cross, which has had to cancel more than 2,700 blood drives across the country, leading to 86,000 fewer blood donations and a severe blood shortage nationally. Not only do “regular” hospital patients need blood, but so too do COVID-19 victims fighting for their lives alone in the nation’s hospitals.
So how can we help those whose lives have been upended by this pandemic?
Obviously, we need to listen to public health experts and scientists who advise that we stay inside as much as possible to slow the virus’ spread and that we practice good personal hygiene. But we can also place takeout orders with our favorite local restaurants struggling to stay afloat. We can make donations to the charities, nonprofits and food banks that protect the most vulnerable in our society. We can help shore up our health care system by making blood donations — in fact, today and Friday from noon to 6 p.m., the American Red Cross will be holding a blood drive at the main branch of the Lynchburg Public Library. Just call (800)-733-2767 to schedule an appointment.
People are hurting. Their lives are in turmoil. They’re scared — for their health and their livelihoods. As a community, we need to lift each other up.
