Thumbs up to the new leaders of the Amherst County Board of Supervisors and School Board: Chairwoman Claudia Tucker and Vice Chairwoman Jennifer Moore for the supervisors and Chairwoman Priscilla Liggon and Vice Chairwoman Abby Thompson for the schools.
Notice anything special in that list of county leaders? In a first for Amherst County — indeed for Central Virginia — they’re all women.
All were elected to their respective posts at the kick-off meetings of the new year when local government boards and commissions usually reorganize for the coming year. And the fact that it occurred in 2020 — when the nation will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment which gave women the right to vote — makes it all the more auspicious. That within days, the General Assembly made Virginia the 38th state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment is just a cherry on the top of this achievement.
Tucker, with 10 years under her belt, is the longest-serving member of the Board of Supervisors, while Liggon has been a member of the School Board for 20 years. Moore and Thompson have served two and four years, respectively, on their boards.
Congratulations all around!
* * *
Thumbs up to Rep. Ben Cline, R-Sixth District, on the occasion of his upcoming town hall meeting in Lynchburg.
Why such laudatory words for a congressman who’s merely doing his job and meeting, face to face, with his constituents? Simple, because Cline’s predecessor and former boss, Republican Bob Goodlatte, was all but invisible for much of his 26 years in office, coming to town for staged public events, Dutch-treat breakfasts with supporters and other carefully scripted events. The Roanoke Republican, who once pledged to serve only six, two-year terms in the House of Representatives, wound up spending more than a quarter of a century in Washington, becoming all but unknown to the general public.
During Cline’s 2018 campaign, he promised over and over that, if elected, Sixth District residents would have the chance to meet him in town halls, open to all comers and all topics of discussion. So far, he’s kept his word.
The Lynchburg town hall will take place Jan. 23 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at American Legion Post 16, located at 1301 Greenview Drive. Admittedly, it’s a bit early, but that’s another promise from Cline, that his town halls would rotate between morning, midday and evening settings to give as many people as possible the opportunity to attend.
According to the congressman’s office, constituents planning to attend should register at cline.house.gov/about/events and click on the “Lynchburg Town Hall” event. Residents of Lynchburg and Central Virginia will be given priority regarding comments during the town hall.
Thank you, congressman. While we may not agree with every one of your stands, we appreciate the openness to your constituents.
