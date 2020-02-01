Thumbs up to the Kiwanis Club of Lynchburg which is observing its 100th year of service to the Hill City and its children.
On Jan. 29, 1920, the club was the 196th club chartered by Kiwanis Internation with a grand total of 28 members. Its mission then, as now, is to serve needs of local children.
The local club sponsors Circle K clubs in area colleges and Key Clubs in local high schools. Members and the club itself have volunteered with a number of organizations and nonprofits across Central Virginia that address the needs of children and their families: Kids’ Haven, Daily Bread and Amazement Square are just a few.
The local club’s service to children began early. In its first decade, members paid for children to attend summer camps, covered medical and educational costs for underprivileged children and sponsored concerts and events in the city for families. In 1922, the club established the Education and Benevolent Trust which, over the years, has distributed more than $1 million in scholarships for local kids headed off to college.
In more recent years, club members have helped pay for and construct playgrounds in the Daniel’s Hill neighborhood and at the Hutcherson Early Learning Center, in addition to building a Habitat for Humanity house.
If you want to learn more about the club, check out its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/lynchburgkiwanis.
* * *
Thumbs up to Daily Bread, its staff and its small army volunteers as the local feeding ministry continues to expand its reach in Central Virginia.
Daily Bread has been operating out of its headquarters on Clay Street in downtown Lynchburg for 37 years. Each weekday, the center opens its doors to anyone in the community in need of a hot meal, no questions asked. Daily Bread’s approach is to operate as a restaurant: Its guests are served meals at tables as they would at any other restaurant, complete with glasses and silverware. There’s no “soup line” ... there are no “clients” — rather, there are “guests” who are to be served.
Over the years, Daily Bread’s reach has expanded well beyond its Clay Street beginnings. Today, there are 14 outreach sites in Lynchburg and Central Virginia where hot meals are distributed to anyone in need. More than 500 volunteers help make it all possible. The satellite service began in 2013 and now accounts for 5,000 meals per month at the 14 sites which include Appomattox, Altavista, Bedford, Madison Heights and Pamplin City as well as senior centers in the city. Service began just recently in Rustburg and at the Hill Crest Apartments in Lynchburg.
If you’re interested in volunteering, check out LynchburgDailyBread.com or www.facebook.com/lynchburgdailybread.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.