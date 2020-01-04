Thumbs up to the Liberty University Flames football team, head coach Hugh Freeze and the rest of his coaching staff on the school winning its first bowl game appearance in the history of the university.
The Flames, with their 7-5 record, faced off against Georgia Southern, also with a 7-5 record, in the Cure Bowl, played at the Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
This past season was LU’s second year playing at the FBS level of college football, and its first year of bowl eligibility. Georgia Southern has appeared in two bowl games in recent years, notching wins both times: the 2015 GoDaddy Bowl and the 2018 Camellia Bowl.
That fact alone would make you put Georgia Southern a slight favorite, but the Flames were having none of that. Though the odds were with Georgia Southern, with one analyst predicting a 34-17 victory over the Flames, LU put it all on the line. LU built a 23-16 lead over the Eagles, when the defense stepped up and shut down all of Georgia Southern’s attempts to mount a comeback.
The Flames completed their first full season at the Football Bowl Subdivision level with an 8-5 record. In the process, they became the third team in the past 35 seasons to win a bowl game after not being a full FBS member the previous season, a feat only Appalachian State and Georgia Southern have pulled off. They also were the only college football team from Virginia to win their bowl game, as the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech went down in defeat.
Congratulations, guys; you did your school and Lynchburg proud. Now, let’s do it all again this year!
* * *
Thumbs up to Byron and Melissa Davis of Forest for the work they do all year-round with their nonprofit, Operation H.O.M.E., which is dedicated to making it possible for enlisted members of the U.S. armed forces to be able to get home to be with family at the holidays.
In the years that the Davises have been running their nonprofit, they’ve made it possible for more than six dozen servicemen and women, many stationed halfway around the world from their families, to make it home for the holiday season.
Their son Justin, stationed in Alaska, provided the inspiration for them to launch the charity. When he was home for Christmas in 2014 and then Thanksgiving in 2015, his parents were shocked to learn how many service personnel hadn’t seen their families in two years or more because the cost of travel is so expensive.
That’s when they set out to raise money from community members, businesses and friends to start Operation H.O.M.E. In their first year of fundraising, the Davises raised more than $13,000 in just 12 days, and they’ve never looked back. Indeed, the recipients and families that have benefited from past H.O.M.E. grants have taken on fundraising among their friends for the project.
If you’d like to learn move about Operation H.O.M.E., just visit the website www.operationhome.us.
