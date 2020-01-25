Thumbs up — with gratitude and admiration — to the four dozen or so Bedford County firefighters who responded to the devastating fire early Thursday morning that all but destroyed the former Bedford Middle School. And would be grossly remiss if we failed to thank the law enforcement officers with the town’s police department, which is now conducting an arson investigation.
According to Bedford Fire Chief Brad Creasy, firefighters from the Bedford, Forest, Moneta and Smith Mountain Lake stations turned out for the blaze. The first alarm for the fire was called in at about 3 a.m., but officials believe the former school had been burning for some time prior: The fire had spread from its second-floor point of origin to the attack and roof.
Once on the scene, the firefighters could tell entering the structure would be nigh impossible, with the danger of the second floor and even the roof collapsing on them. Indeed, around mid-morning, the school’s signature cupola collapsed amid the flames. All they could do was work to keep the flames from spreading to nearby structures; especially vulnerable was the former Bedford Primary building directly adjacent to the middle school.
The Bedford Middle School building opened to students in 1928, serving then as Bedford High School until Liberty High School was built. Until the late-1980s, it was an elementary school and then, finally, a middle school, closing only in 2018 when the new Liberty Middle School opened.
Generations of Bedford County residents passed through the doors of the columned entryway, giving the school a special place in the hearts of many. When the fire struck, the school was in the process of being converted into apartments by the company that’s also planning to turn the Bedford Primary building into a boutique hotel.
Nine decades of Bedford history went up in flames this week. The town is a resilient community, but we can hardly imagine the pain of this loss for our neighbors.
* * *
Thumbs up to Lake Christian Ministries and the local dentists the nonprofit has partnered with to deliver badly needed oral care to clients around Smith Mountain Lake in the counties of Bedford, Pittsylvania and Franklin.
A $50,000 grant from a Northern Virginia foundation and partnerships with dentists who agree to accept eligible residents at the Medicaid rate are helping folks who need dental care, but didn’t have the resources to pay for it, get the medical services needed.
Good dental care isn’t just about having tartar cleaned or your teeth polished. Many of those Lake Christian Ministries has helped hadn’t seen a dentist in years and had severe problems including cavities, crack teeth in need of pulling and gum disease. Heart disease and diabetes have been linked to a lack of dental care.
Kudos to Lake Christian Ministries and its partners: You’re doing God’s work.
