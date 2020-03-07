Thumbs up to all the charities and volunteers, especially those in Central Virginia, who sprang into action to aid the tornado victims in Nashville and central Tennessee.
Monday night, a string of tornadoes touched down in the city and surrounding area, killing more than two dozen people and leaving thousands homeless. Houses and businesses throughout the region were left either uninhabitable — if folks were “lucky” — or in piles of rubble. Two of country music’s biggest stars — Dolly Parton and Taylor Swift — made million-dollar donations to relief and rebuilding efforts.
Here in our area, Gleaning for the World is one of the main emergency responders. GFTW will be at the Wards Road Sam’s Club today from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. taking donations of supplies and money; they’ve been on-site since March 4 taking donations for the victims. If you want to help GFTW assist the tornado victims, financial donations are the easiest to process and can purchase needed supplies in Tennessee, close to the victims who need them. You may mail checks to GFTW, P.O. Box 645, Concord, VA 24538 or make contributions online through Gleaning’s secure donation site, found at GFTW.org.
Many other organizations are also stepping in to help the victims. Check with your church, the Salvation Army or the American Red Cross. Every donation, whether of supplies or money, helps in what will be a long, tortuous recovery.
* * *
Thumbs up to the family and friends of the late Ryan Massie for making possible a fitting memorial to one of the city’s skateboarding pioneers.
Massie was just 24 years old when he was struck and killed by a vehicle on Rivermont Avenue in late 2018. His mother, Salena Blankenship, knew how she wanted to memorialize her son: by working to make an addition to the Rotary Centennial Riverfront Skatepark a reality.
You see, when the skatepark opened in 2008, Massie was one of the first through the gates. Skating was a passion for him, Blankenship said. “Skating cleared his mind and cleared his head because it was something that made him feel good about himself.” Massie was a regular at the park, skating for hours on end and helping to teach beginners.
One of the features at the skatepark is a wooden halfpipe. The original had fallen into disrepair, and its wooden frame had begun to rot. To design and build a new one is not an inexpensive proposition.
So that’s what Blankenship set out to do: raise the $13,000 needed to construct a new halfpipe in memory of her son. Last month, City Council unanimously voted to set $16,500 in matching dollars for the project.
The halfpipe’s frame will be steel this time, not wood, and a memorial plaque will be erected to tell Ryan Massie’s story. It will be constructed later this spring, though installation and dedication dates haven’t yet been determined.
Thank you, Mrs. Blankenship.
