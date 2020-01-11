Thumbs up to all the men who participated in the “Men 2 School” event that took place at public schools all across Lynchburg Monday morning.
Organized four years ago, Sterling Wilder, the executive director of the Jubilee Family Development Center on Florida Avenue and a member of Lynchburg City Council from Ward II, Men 2 School is a way to give positive reinforcement to city students on the first days of the fall and winter semesters.
Speaking with News & Advance reporter Jamey Cross earlier this week, Wilder explained the rationale behind the event: “You don’t see a lot of male teachers, especially African American male teachers, but you don’t see a lot of male teachers period in our school district. We can let [the students] know that the men care about them.”
R.S. Payne Elementary School on 12th Street was one of the schools where volunteer greeters assembled Monday to welcome students back from the holiday break. Many had homemade signs welcoming students back or with words of encouragement for the new semester. Others gave out cheers as students debarked their buses and entered the school building.
One of those taking part in Men 2 School, the 2020 version, was Sgt. Shad Hudson of the Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office. The department’s First Step Elementary School Program dovetails perfectly with the mission of Men 2 Schools, Hudson said. First Steps matches a sheriff’s deputy with each of the city’s elementary schools, with that deputy becoming almost a father-figure throughout the school year.
If you’re interested in learning more about Men 2 School or any of the other programs of the Jubilee Family Development Center, visit the center’s website at www.JubileeFamily.org.
* * *
Thumbs up to Flowers Foods for the company’s announcement Thursday afternoon of a $25 million investment in the company’s operations in Lynchburg.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced the Thomasville, Ga.-based company would be upgrading its facilities in the Hill City and adding 15 jobs as it transforms its bakery on Hollins Mill Road into an organic bakery for its fast-growing Dave’s Killer Bread line.
Flowers, which was founded in 1919, has had a presence in Lynchburg for more than 40 years. According to the governor’s office, the commonwealth competed with several other states for the investment, but it was the quality of the Lynchburg bakery’s workforce that helped push Virginia over the line, said Commerce Secretary Brian Ball.
The work should be complete by late this summer.
